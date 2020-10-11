Jaguars' Josh Jones Ejected vs. Texans for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Brandin Cooks

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones was ejected from Sunday's game after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit to Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the third quarter.

Cooks caught a 23-yard pass from Deshaun Watson that put the Texans into Jacksonville territory. The 15-yard penalty moved the ball to the Jaguars' 15-yard line. Ka'imi Fairbairn subsequently hit a 33-yard field goal to put Houston up 13-7.

Seven players have been ejected from a game this season, and this is the second straight week a player was tossed for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Texans. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith hit Houston tight end Jordan Atkins while he was deemed defenseless and earned an early trip to the locker room.

Jones can likely expect the NFL to weigh in well after the league since Smith received a $15,000 fine, which he's appealing.

That Cooks was on the receiving end of Jones' tackle was initially a cause for concern. The 27-year-old has suffered at least five documented concussions during his NFL career.