    Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: NFL GM Doesn't Think Jets Would Receive 1st-Round Pick

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    A 0-4 start could have the New York Jets thinking about moving on from quarterback Sam Darnold, although multiple general managers believe he is not worth a first-round pick in a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    "I don't think they'd get a [first-round pick] for Sam, but it also depends what he puts on tape the rest of the year," one GM said. "The problem is, [Darnold] is struggling with his accuracy, his durability—so they're in a tough spot. And if everyone knows the Jets are taking a quarterback, then they won't get as much back."

    Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft but has just three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season, leading to a career-low 70.7 quarterback rating.

    If the team ends up with the No. 1 overall draft pick this year, the Jets could draft a new quarterback—presumably Clemson's Trevor Lawrence—and trade Darnold.

          

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

