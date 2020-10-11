Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: NFL GM Doesn't Think Jets Would Receive 1st-Round Pick

John Minchillo/Associated Press

A 0-4 start could have the New York Jets thinking about moving on from quarterback Sam Darnold, although multiple general managers believe he is not worth a first-round pick in a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I don't think they'd get a [first-round pick] for Sam, but it also depends what he puts on tape the rest of the year," one GM said. "The problem is, [Darnold] is struggling with his accuracy, his durability—so they're in a tough spot. And if everyone knows the Jets are taking a quarterback, then they won't get as much back."

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft but has just three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season, leading to a career-low 70.7 quarterback rating.

If the team ends up with the No. 1 overall draft pick this year, the Jets could draft a new quarterback—presumably Clemson's Trevor Lawrence—and trade Darnold.

