    Report: NFL Sets New Schedule for Patriots, Broncos, Dolphins and Chargers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    A general view of the game ball during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    After postponing Monday's scheduled game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, the NFL has set a new reconfigured slate.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots-Broncos game will be played next Sunday. The Broncos will now play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 during their original bye and the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 during Miami's original bye week.

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      GMs on Darnold Trade Value

      Anonymous GM doesn’t think Jets could get a 1st-round pick back for Sam Darnold if they want to trade him (Schefter)

      GMs on Darnold Trade Value
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GMs on Darnold Trade Value

      Adam Schefter
      via ESPN.com

      Report: DEN-NE Moved to Next Week

      NFL announces Broncos and Pats will now have a Week 5 bye after NE's new positive test forces postponement

      Report: DEN-NE Moved to Next Week
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: DEN-NE Moved to Next Week

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NFL Shuts Down Pats Facility

      Pats had one new positive COVID-19 test this morning

      Report: NFL Shuts Down Pats Facility
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Shuts Down Pats Facility

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Titans Have New Positive Test

      Tennessee closes its facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

      Titans Have New Positive Test
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Titans Have New Positive Test

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report