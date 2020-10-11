Report: NFL Sets New Schedule for Patriots, Broncos, Dolphins and Chargers

David Richard/Associated Press

After postponing Monday's scheduled game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, the NFL has set a new reconfigured slate.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots-Broncos game will be played next Sunday. The Broncos will now play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 during their original bye and the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 during Miami's original bye week.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

