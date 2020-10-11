NFL Predictions Week 5: Odds, Spread and Picks for Entire Schedule

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

In Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, there will be 11 games on Sunday, two on Monday and one on Tuesday. So get ready to watch a ton of football over the next few days. And for bettors, there should be plenty of chances to cash in on the best available lines.

This week's schedule was modified due to positive COVID-19 tests. For the second straight week, the New England Patriots had their game moved from Sunday to Monday, as this week they'll be hosting the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee Titans, who had their Week 4 game postponed to a later week, had this week's home matchup against the Buffalo Bills pushed back to Tuesday.

While there are some lopsided spreads for this week's action, there are some matchups that should be close. And of course, there's always the potential for upsets in the NFL.

Here's a look at the Week 5 schedule, along with odds and predictions for each matchup.

Week 5 Schedule, Odds, Predictions

Sunday, Oct. 11

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-11), 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (-7) at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7), 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5.5), 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-8.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (-1) at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-9), 4:25 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (no line), 5 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-8), 8:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (no line), 7 p.m. ET

Odds obtained via DraftKings. Predictions in bold against the spread.

Potential Upsets to Watch

Carolina Panthers (+3) at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons may be the betting favorite, but they enter this matchup at 0-4. And while they have a high-powered offense, their defense is having some issues. Through four weeks, Atlanta has allowed at least 30 points in every game and is giving up 448.3 passing yards per contest, second most in the NFL.

The Panthers have a lot of offensive weapons, and if they can play solid defense, there's a good chance they could notch a road victory. After starting the season 0-2, Carolina has played better the past two weeks, earning wins over the Chargers and Cardinals.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is coming off his first two-touchdown game of the season, and he's passed for 1,147 yards through the Panthers' first four games. He should have a big game on Sunday, which could help Carolina continue to trend in the right direction.

It's worth taking a chance on the Panthers, especially with the extra three points, as they may be the underdog with the best chance to win this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5) at Houston Texans

How often do you see an 0-4 team that is a 5.5-point favorite? That's the case for the Texans this week, who have gotten off to a slow start in 2020. However, they've also played some difficult opponents, taking on the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers in the first three weeks, a trio of teams with a combined record of 10-1.

There's a solid chance that Houston earns its first win of the season this week, but it may be asking a bit much for it to beat Jacksonville by six or more points. The Jaguars may be 1-3, but they beat the Colts in Week 1 and only lost to the Titans by three points in Week 2.

The Jaguars' worst showing came in Week 3, when they lost to the Dolphins 31-13. But they were missing top wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr., who returned last week and gives quarterback Gardner Minshew II his top offensive target to throw to. That should bode well against a Texans defense that is allowing 393.3 total yards per game.

Although Jacksonville may not get the upset victory, don't be surprised if it loses by five or fewer points, making this a solid potential high-upside bet. And if Houston can't get things going, perhaps the Jags will even win.

Cleveland Browns (+1) vs. Indianapolis Colts

This is one of the best matchups of Week 5 with a pair of 3-1 AFC teams going head-to-head. The Colts' defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL with only 236.3 total yards allowed per game, while the Browns' offense is averaging a league-best 204.5 rushing yards per game and 387 total yards per contest.

Now, Cleveland won't have running back Nick Chubb, who went on short-term injured reserve with a right MCL injury. But it still has Kareem Hunt, who could be difficult for Indianapolis to stop because of his involvement in both the running and passing games.

The Colts' offense hasn't been great this season, so if they can't stop the Browns, it's possible Cleveland could build a big lead and pull out the win, much like it did in Week 4 when it beat Dallas 49-38. In addition to Hunt, the Browns have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Cowboys and could be tough for the Colts' secondary to slow down.

It's easy to see this game potentially going either way, depending on who wins the matchup between Cleveland's offense and Indianapolis' defense. But with an extra point, it could be a worthwhile bet to choose the Browns and hope Hunt and Beckham lead a big day for them.