French Open 2020 Men's Final: Live Stream for Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Last month's U.S. Open had a different feel as none of the "Big Three" of men's tennis (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) played in the final. And Nadal and Federer didn't even play in the tournament.

But it didn't take long for things to get back to the way they usually are.

Djokovic and Nadal are set to go head-to-head in Sunday's French Open final, as the top two ranked players in the world will face off for the final Grand Slam title of 2020. Nadal is a 12-time French Open champion, winning the tournament each of the past three years, while Djokovic's lone triumph at Roland Garros came in 2016.

If Nadal wins, it will be his 20th career Grand Slam title, which would tie Federer for the most all time in men's tennis. Djokovic isn't far behind at 17.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's men's singles final at Roland Garros.

2020 French Open Men's Final Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Match Preview

Djokovic and Nadal have played each other 55 times, with Djokovic holding a 29-26 advantage. However, this meeting will be a bit different, because it's the first time they've faced off in the French Open final. In fact, it's also the first time they're going head-to-head at Roland Garros since 2015.

In that previous meeting, Djokovic handed Nadal a rare French Open loss. Per ATPTour.com, Nadal owns a 99-2 career record at Roland Garros, and he hasn't lost at the tournament since that quarterfinal defeat to Djokovic in 2015. Nadal withdrew from the tournament early due to a wrist injury in 2016, when Djokovic won the title.

So, although Djokovic has won 10 of his past 13 meetings with Nadal, the advantage typically goes to Nadal when they play on clay, as he owns a 17-7 career record against Djokovic on the surface and a 6-1 record against him at the French Open.

"It’s his house," Djokovic said, according to Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "... I hopefully will be able to play my best tennis, because that’s what’s going to be needed in order to have a shot at the trophy."

Djokovic may only own one French Open title, but his 72 career wins at Roland Garros rank second behind only Nadal. He reached the final at Roland Garros four times from 2012-2016, but he's lost earlier than that each of the past three years.

When playing each other in Grand Slam finals, Djokovic and Nadal are tied 4-4. However, Nadal has never lost in a French Open final, going 12-0. So, Djokovic is going to be facing a great test.

But Nadal knows that playing Djokovic is also a challenge and that he needs to play at a high level in order to secure the victory on Sunday.

"Without playing my best tennis, [the] situation is very difficult," Nadal said, per Fendrich. "I know that is a court that I have been playing well [on] for such a long time, so that helps."

Nadal has breezed through this year's tournament to this point, as he has yet to lose a set. In the semifinals, he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0).

Meanwhile, Djokovic has been tested. He needed four sets to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals, and then in the semifinals, he held on for a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It doesn't quite matter how they got there, though. Djokovic and Nadal are so familiar with each other that a competitive match is almost always a guarantee. And it should provide an exciting conclusion to the final Grand Slam event of the year.