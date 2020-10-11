French Open 2020 Schedule, Live Stream and Prediction for Men's Final

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The final Grand Slam singles match of 2020 pits two titans of the men's game against each other.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will line up on opposite ends of the court for the 56th time in their careers Sunday for the 2020 French Open men's singles final.

If Nadal takes his 13th title on the Roland Garros clay, he will tie Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles won by a man with 20.

Djokovic is third on that list with 17 major titles, but only one of them have come on the surface dominated by Nadal.

Since Nadal captured his first title in Paris in 2005, he has defeated seven different men on the final day of the French Open.

If the Spaniard beats Djokovic Sunday, he would own three victories against the Serbian and Roger Federer in the French Open final.

French Open Men's Final Information

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app.

Prediction

Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic in 3 Sets

Nadal has forced some of the best players in the men's game out of a rhythm for the duration of finals inside Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The No. 2 seed lost a single set in his previous three French Open championship matches and he has never been pushed to a fifth set in the Roland Garros final.

Nadal paved yet another dominant path to the final over the last two weeks ago, as he won every set in his six matches.

The toughest test Nadal faced came in the third set of his semifinal clash with Diego Schwartzman, but he erased any concerns about dropping a set by sweeping the third-set tiebreak.

Djokovic was not as successful in closing out his challenger Friday, as he dropped the third and fourth sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The top-seeded male also fell in the opening set of his quarterfinal match with Pablo Carreno Busta.

To knock Nadal from his French Open throne, Djokovic must be cleaner in all aspects of his game, and even if he improves his areas of concern, he is not guaranteed to down his opponent.

Djokovic's biggest focus for improvement should come on second serve, where he captured 47 percent of his points in the five-set win over Tsitsipas.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner also needs to be more dangerous on break points. He won eight of the 22 break-point opportunities he had against Tsitsipas.

Conversely, Nadal took six of the nine break-point chances he earned against Schwartzman and fended off nine of the 12 opportunities forced by the 12th-seeded Argentinian.

If the Spanish southpaw is even sharper on serve Sunday, the amount of break-point chances he allows could be in the single digits.

If that is the case, Djokovic needs to take advantage of every situation while remaining near perfect on serve.

If Sunday's match occurred on a grass or hard court, Djokovic might have been able to create more chances against Nadal.

Since the 19-time major champion has been so successful for so long at Roland Garros, it is hard to imagine him slipping up so much on serve that he allows Djokovic the chance to take the lead at any instance.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.