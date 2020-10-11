ALCS Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions Before Series Opener

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The American League Championship Series opens Sunday with a pitching matchup of left-handers that have thrown well in the first two rounds of the postseason.

The Tampa Bay Rays are calling on ace Blake Snell to get the series off on the right foot at Petco Park, while the Houston Astros turn to Framber Valdez, who has been one of the surprise playoff stars.

Although Snell and the Rays are favored to take Game 1, the southpaw could face the more difficult matchup against an Astros offense that plated 33 runs in four ALDS games against the Oakland Athletics.

Houston's potential to score at a high rate led the projected run total to be set at 8.5, and that may be too easy to eclipse if George Springer, Jose Altuve and others keep up their form at the dish.

If the Astros continue to hit well, the Rays will be forced to match their production. For that to happen, they need some of their power bats to wake up after a silent ALDS.

ALCS Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, October 11 (7:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 2: Monday, October 12 (4:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 13 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 14 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, October 15 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, October 16 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, October 17 (Time TBD, TBS)

ALCS Odds

Game 1: Houston (+125) vs. Tampa Bay (-148) (Over/Under: 8.5)

To Win Series: Houston (+141); Tampa Bay (-177)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions

Top Of Houston's Order Remains Hot To Start ALCS



George Springer, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley combined to go 20-of-52 with 15 runs and six home runs in the four ALDS games against Oakland.

Each member of the trio has been a key part of Houston's deep postseason runs in the previous few seasons, and they could be vital to putting Tampa Bay's pitchers under pressure from the jump.

Altuve was named ALCS Most Valuable Player in 2019. He had three multi-hit games and went 2-of-4 with three runs in the series-clinching victory over the New York Yankees.

Springer recorded six multi-hit performances over his last 13 postseason games dating back to the start of the 2019 World Series.

Brantley is also in possession of six games with two or more hits in his last 13 appearances. He is coming off one of his best power outings in the postseason. He mashed a pair of home runs in Game 4 versus Oakland.

If the top of Houston's order gets off to a fast start against Snell, Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow, it would give the Astros an opportunity to snag an early lead, force the Rays to play catch-up and potentially chase one of Tampa Bay's starters earlier than expected.

The Astros could flex their offensive muscle early in Game 1 since Snell has allowed eight home runs and an. 863 OPS to Houston batters in six career matchups.

Austin Meadows' Bat Wakes Up After ALDS Game 5 Home Run

Austin Meadows has battled through a slump to start the postseason, but a home run in the series-clinching victory over the New York Yankees could be the jolt he needs to find his form at the plate.

Meadows is 5-of-36 against Toronto and New York, but he has a home run in two of his last three contests.

The good news for the Rays outfielder is that four of hits have been of the extra-base variety. He also has a pair of doubles.

The dip in form at the dish is a bit surprising since Meadows reached base through a hit in five of his final seven regular-season games.

If Meadows gains confidence from the Game 5 home run, he could provide some needed support in front of Randy Arozarena, who was Tampa Bay's hitting star versus the Yankees.

Arozarena led the Rays with eight hits, three home runs and a .421 ALDS batting average. If Meadows reaches base in front of the slugger, the Rays could score runs at a higher volume.

Tampa Bay scored over five runs on two occasions against the Yankees, and if it has to keep pace with the Astros' offense for parts of the ALCS, it needs to be much better with its run production.

