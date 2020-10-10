    Jets Rumors: Le'Veon Bell Will Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Cardinals

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020
    New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    The winless New York Jets are expected to get help on offense in Week 5 with Le'Veon Bell's return from a hamstring injury. 

    Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets will activate Bell off injured reserve Saturday to put him in their running back rotation against the Arizona Cardinals

    The Jets are desperate for any good news, especially on offense. Sam Darnold has already been ruled out for Sunday with a shoulder injury. Rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) are listed as doubtful

    Joe Flacco will make his first start as a member of the Jets. It will mark his first start since Oct. 27, 2019, with the Denver Broncos. 

    Bell injured his hamstring in the first half of New York's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. He finished the game with 14 rushing yards on six carries. The Jets placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 15, meaning he had to miss a minimum of three games. 

    New York designated Bell to return on Wednesday, giving the team a 21-day window for him to practice before it decided if he would play or go on season-ending injured reserve. 

    Depending on how head coach Adam Gase wants to use his running backs, Bell and Frank Gore could split reps Sunday. 

    The Jets will host the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET.

