    Report: Bears Practice Squad Player, Chiefs Coach Test Positive for COVID-19

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020

    Chicago Bears players in their helmets during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs each reportedly had one individual test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a Bears practice squad player and Chiefs strength and conditioning coach have tested positive. Schefter noted the Bears' facilities have been closed because they already played their Week 5 game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Schefter noted tracing is being carried out, but as yet there has been no suggestion the game could be moved.

    Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, one source said "no 'further issues' (are) expected at this point."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

