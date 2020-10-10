French Open 2020: Women's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The newest star in women's tennis finished off her dominant run at the French Open with a straight-set win in the women's singles final.

Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to win a Grand Slam title by defeating Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-1, inside Court Philippe-Chatrier Saturday.

Swiatek was tested for parts of the first set by the 21-year-old American, but she faced little difficulty while closing out the victory in the second set.

The 19-year-old became the first woman to win the French Open without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007, per WTA Insider:

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times detailed how dominant Swiatek's run in Paris was. The trip to the title included victories over three ranked players, including Kenin and top seed Simona Halep.

Swiatek only dropped 28 games in seven matches, which is the fewest amount of concessions since Steffi Graf on 1988, per NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi:

Swiatek opened the match in dominant fashion by winning the first three games of the first set.

Kenin battled back over the next three games to level the set, but four games was all the American could muster against the 19-year-old.

Winning four games off Swiatek was viewed as a massive accomplishment for the Australian Open champion.

As Christopher Clarey of the New York Times noted, Swiatek did not face a set point at Roland-Garros:

Clarey also pointed out that Kenin was not having as much success on her backhand as she did throughout the tournament:

Swiatek finished off the first set with yet another break of Kenin's serve. In that game. the Polish player needed five points to earn the victory.

Kenin continued to struggle throughout the second set, and she was forced off to court to attend to an injury issue early in that part of the match.

The time off the court did not help the No. 4 seed regain form, as Swiatek cruised through the second set to earn her first Grand Slam title.

The newest women's Grand Slam champion won the final six games of the second set to become the fifth woman in five years to earn her first major title at Roland-Garros.

Swiatek won the match by taking 61 percent of her receiving points, six of seven net points and 68 percent of her first-serve points, which was 22 percentage points better than Kenin.

