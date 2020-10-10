Week 5 NFL Picks: Over-Under Advice, Final-Score Predictions and Odds

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Another week of the 2020 NFL season means another round of money-making opportunities for the wagering portion of the fanbase.

Division rivalries headline the slate, which can add to the unpredictability of what's already a season full of surprises.

Which favorites will look the part? Which underdogs can shock the world? We'll break down everything you need to know below, including the latest lines and over/under totals from DraftKings and our score predictions for each contest.

Week 5 NFL Odds, Totals and Predictions

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-12) | O/U 50.5 | Ravens 28-17

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-11.5) | O/U 55.5 | Chiefs 35-24

Arizona Cardinals (-7) at New York Jets | O/U 47 | Cardinals 23-10

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) | O/U 44 | Steelers 27-17

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) at Washington | O/U 46 | Rams 28-13

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-1) | O/U 53.5 | Panthers 31-27

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5.5) | O/U 55 | Texans 27-17

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-9) | O/U 50.5 | 49ers 28-20

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) | O/U 53.5 | Cowboys 31-20

Indianapolis Colts (-1) at Cleveland Browns | O/U 47.5 | Browns 24-17

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7) | O/U 57 | Seahawks 38-28

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-9) | O/U 50.5 | Chargers 27-24

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (no line) | N/A | Patriots 23-14

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (no line) | N/A | Bills 31-23

Best Bets

Rams (-7.5) at Washington



The quarterback switch for Washington changes almost nothing for the offense. Dwayne Haskins completed 61.0 percent of his passes with three interceptions and four fumbles through four games this season. Last year, Kyle Allen had a 62.0 completion percentage with 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles in 13 games.

Allen also suffers from the same lack of supporting playmakers that Haskins faced. Oh, and Allen draws his first action against a defense powered by perennial Pro Bowler Aaron Donald and tied for fifth overall with 12 sacks.

Good luck.

The Rams, meanwhile, seem ready for an offensive eruption. After posting 32-plus points in Weeks 2 and 3, they had to grind out a 17-9 win over the lowly Giants in Week 4. But Jared Goff is as efficient as ever (career-high 72.1 completion percentage), and he's avoiding the turnover issues that have sometimes plagued him in the past (two interceptions, zero fumbles).

If one of L.A.'s running backs can pop and force Washington to respect the rush, that should free up Goff to post numbers that Allen and Washington's offense can't muster in even their best-case scenario.

Cardinals (+7) at Jets

Every season it seems there's one team playing so poorly that oddsmakers can't set point spreads high enough against them.

The Jets are taking that to a comical degree.

"The Jets are 0-4 [against the spread] this season," ESPN noted. "They are failing to cover games by 10.5 points per game, the worst cover differential in the NFL this season."

The Jets are averaging just 16.3 points per game; only the Giants are scoring less. The Jets are allowing 32.8 points per game; only the Falcons and Cowboys are surrendering more.

This sure looks like the worst team in football, and it's now in need of a spot start from immobile 35-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who had just six touchdown passes in eight starts for the Broncos last season.

This isn't entirely an anti-Jets recommendation, though. The Cardinals have talent—namely, the Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins connection—and they need to get a bad taste out of their mouth after back-to-back losses to the Lions and Panthers.

Chargers (+9) at Saints

So much for Chargers rookie signal-caller Justin Herbert, now officially given the keys to the offense, needing time to mature.

While he's still in search of his first victory, he has done everything in his power to get his club in the win column. He has thrown for at least 290 yards in all three starts and owns a 72.0 completion percentage. After throwing one touchdown and one interception each in both of his first two outings, he delivered his first three-score performance in Week 4.

Shockingly, he has almost mirrored the production of Drew Brees, who's as polished as anyone taking NFL snaps. Brees has thrown for 1,006 yards in four games; Herbert is at 931 through three. Herbert's 72 percent connection rate edges ahead of Brees' 71.3. Brees has a 108.2 passer rating; Herbert's is 102.2.

There certainly isn't a nine-point gap between these quarterbacks, and the supporting cast doesn't get it there, either. New Orleans is probably the better team—especially since Michael Thomas could play and Austin Ekeler won't—but this spread seems tied more to the two clubs' reputations than it does their actual performance level this season.