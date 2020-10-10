2020 NHL Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Taylor Hall, More Big Names

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Now that the Tampa Bay Lightning have beaten the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup for the 2019-20 NHL season and the much-anticipated draft is over, all eyes are on free agency.

Some of the biggest names have already signed deals. former Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug landed with the St. Louis Blues, and former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom is now with the Calgary Flames.

Where Will Taylor Hall Land?

One of the most sought-after free agents on the market is Arizona Coyotes left winger Taylor Hall, who is a one-time All-Star and won the 2017-18 league MVP after scoring 93 points for the New Jersey Devils in 76 games.

Hall had a more disappointing season this year. He was traded to Arizona in December with New Jersey out of playoff contention, and the Coyotes were bounced in five games by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the postseason, with Hall only recording two points in the series.

According to Elliotte Friedman during an appearance on the NHL Network on Friday, 25 teams have called to inquire about Hall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Friedman whittled down Hall's possible destinations to the Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadians, Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins.

Right now, the Bruins are heavily pursuing the 28-year old phenom for a shorter-term deal, according to Bruins reporter Joe Haggerty.

Another team that may sneak into the Hall sweepstakes is the Colorado Avalanche.

TSN's Jason Gregor thinks the Avs are one of the front-runners, which would make sense if Hall wants to use next season to show he's back to MVP form to secure a larger contract later. Gregor also mentioned the Nashville Predators as a possible destination.

After taking all of his Zoom calls, Hall has a big decision to make and it likely won't be rushed.

"Don't expect a decision today from Taylor Hall," Gregor tweeted late Friday. "He and his agent have met (via Zoom) with numerous teams and will look at all offers. Decision likely over the weekend. It is a big decision, so they won't rush into it."

Prediction: Hall signs with the Bruins.

Alex Pietrangelo Won't Rush Decision

Another big name on the unrestricted-free-agent market is Alex Pietrangelo.

According to TSN's Carlo Colaiacovo on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues defenseman will "spend the day evaluating his options and is not expected to make his decision today."

The Blues' signing of Torey Krug presumably indicates that Pietrangelo is moving on from the team he's played for since 2008.

With his star, who still had 16 goals and 36 assists this past season, likely gone, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had great things to say.

"He's been a stalwart player with this team for a number of years," Armstrong said, per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "A huge part of a championship-caliber team, put in a difficult position to replace a good friend in David Backes wearing a 'C.' Those were some tumultuous times. We were transferring into a new leadership group and Alex had to take that on his shoulders and I thought he did a great job.

"We had some coaching changes during that time and Alex would always be front and center to myself and our coaches. We knew we could trust him to deliver the message that needed to be delivered. If I had to describe him I would say he's going to go down as one of the best Blues ever."

Looking ahead, Pietrangelo has plenty of options on the table.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights have already spoken to him, possibly ironing out the details of what a contract might look like.

Pietrangelo was on a plane to Las Vegas on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.

Prediction: Pietrangelo signs with the Golden Knights.

Mike Hoffman Also Taking His Time

Patience seems to be the overall theme for this year's free agency.

It's been 24 hours since the bell rung, and some of the league's biggest names are still unsigned, including Mike Hoffman.

Per Matthew Ross of Expos Nation, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period told TSN Radio the Montreal Canadiens are in on Hoffman, but he's willing to be patient to weigh his options.

Even with multiple teams eyeing Hoffman, there's still a shot that he returns to the Florida Panthers.

Asked about the prospect, general manager Bill Zito told reporters that he's "open-minded":

"We'll still continue to work the market. We'll still continue to try and improve the team every single day in every way we can. We're working. (So you're not done.) We may be done, I don't know. I don't know what the future holds. We are working, I can tell you that."

Prediction: Hoffman stays with the Panthers.

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport. Team and player stats via NHL.com.