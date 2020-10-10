French Open 2020: Men's Final TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Michel Euler/Associated Press

There have been more matchups between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal than Super Bowls.

On Sunday, Djokovic and Nadal will oppose each other for the 56th time. Djokovic owns a 29-26 advantage in the head-to-head series.

Seventeen of the 26 victories earned by Nadal have come on clay courts, including six at the French Open.

Although Djokovic has tried to keep pace with Nadal and Roger Federer for number of Grand Slam titles, he has struggled to break through on the clay.

Djokovic has a single French Open title on his resume from 2016, and that occurred in an event that Nadal withdrew from in the third round.

The top-seeded Serbian has been in terrific form in 2020, but his winning run could come to an end against the 12-time champion at Roland Garros.

French Open Men's Final Information

Date: Sunday, October 11

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app.

Preview

Since 2005, Nadal has appeared in the French Open final on 12 occasions.

The 12-time Roland Garros champion has defeated seven different opponents in his championship clashes, starting with Mariano Puerta in 2005.

Nadal downed Dominic Thiem in each of the last two years, and he has lost a single set at this stage in the last three years.

Djokovic and Roger Federer are the only players to take multiple sets off Nadal in the French Open final. Djokovic won the third set of the 2012 championship and the opening set of the title tilt in 2014.

But the No. 1 seed has not been as successful against Nadal in their last three clay court meetings. Nadal won six of the seven sets in the matchups played in Rome and Madrid.

Djokovic's last clay court triumph over Nadal occurred at the Italian Open final in 2016, but even that was a struggle as he won 7-5, 7-6.

That victory finished off a run of nine wins in 10 matches for the Serbian against Nadal that dated back to the start of the 2014 season. Since then, the rivalry has leveled out thanks to Nadal's control of the clay surface.

Since his latest title reign in Paris began in 2017, Nadal has lost three sets, one of which was in the 2019 final to Thiem.

On his path to the 2020 final, Nadal won 11 of his 18 sets by three games or more, with three of those coming in the last two rounds against Jannik Sinner and Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic paved a perfect path through the first four rounds before he experienced some difficulties against Pablo Carreno Busta and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Carreno Busta and Tsitsipas combined to take three sets off the No. 1 seed, and Tsitsipas was one set away from defeating Djokovic in Friday's semifinal.

Since Nadal has looked sharper and holds a significant edge over Djokovic on clay, he has to be viewed as the favorite to capture Sunday's final.

Djokovic could potentially raise his game and end the Spaniard's latest title run, but he needs to be much cleaner than he was in the last two rounds to even have a chance of knocking off Nadal.

