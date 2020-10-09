Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Charged with Battery After May Domestic Violence Arrest

LENNY IGNELZI/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has been formally charged after his May arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Per TMZ Sports, Leaf was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and false imprisonment. The charges each carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

TMZ previously reported Leaf was arrested May 22 in Palm Springs, California and booked on suspicion of domestic battery.

Per Fox 5 in San Diego, Leaf posted bail on the same day as his arrest and a Sept. 25 court date was set to determine whether or not prosecutors would pursue charges.

Leaf played four seasons in the NFL after being selected No. 2 overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 NFL draft. He appeared in 21 games (18 starts) for the Chargers from 1998-2000.

After briefly spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason in 2001, Leaf joined the Dallas Cowboys. He went 0-3 in three games as a starter for the Cowboys.

Leaf has worked as a college football analyst for ESPN since July 2019.