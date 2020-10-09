Novak Djokovic to Face Rafael Nadal in French Open Final After Beating Tsitsipas

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The 2020 French Open final is set after Novak Djokovic survived his semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 at Roland Garros on Friday.



This started out looking like a Djokovic romp with him taking the first two sets and holding a 5-4 advantage in the third set. Tsitsipas, who was 0-10 on break points through the first two sets and nine games into the third, turned things around after getting his first break to tie things at five.

After dropping the third and fourth sets, Djokovic returned to form in the fifth by converting three of six break points and taking advantage of 11 unforced errors by Tsitsipas.

Djokovic will face Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final to determine the winner of this year's French Open. Nadal knocked off Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0) to advance to the final in Paris for the fourth straight year.

Tsitsipas started the match looking like he was going to hang with Djokovic. The two were mostly even in a number of statistical categories, with Djoker committing more unforced errors (13-9) in the opening set.

Ultimately, though, Djokovic outlasted Tsitsipas 6-3 in part because of his ability to save break-point opportunities:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Things really shifted in Djokovic's favor during the second set. The top seed put on a clinic with four aces, 16 first-serve points won, two break points won and two break points saved. One of his break points won came after Tsitsipas was up 40-0 with a chance to take the game and a 3-2 set lead.



Tsitsipas also hurt himself in the second set with 12 unforced errors. By comparison, he had a total of 17 unforced errors in his quarterfinal victory over Andrey Rublev two days ago.

The third set was a close back-and-forth battle between two of the top players in the world. It was all square at four after eight games, but Djokovic took the advantage by again breaking Tsitsipas' serve after the Greek star received a code violation.

Djokovic was in position to serve for the match, but Tsitispas was able to turn the tables by breaking Djoker's serve.

That seemed to briefly light a spark in Tsitsipas, who took the next two games to win the set, including another break point with Djokovic serving.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern to the third, with Djoker showing more cracks in the foundation. He lost 6-4 despite having 11 break-point opportunities. The pressure moved back to him heading into the decisive fifth set and Tsitsipas gaining all of the momentum.



Djokovic looked much more comfortable in the fifth set. He was at his best throughout the match in the return game, as evidenced by going a combined 6-of-10 on break points in the three sets he won (2-of-12 in the third and fourth sets).

The win will send Djokovic to the final against Nadal in the 56th head-to-head match between the two legends. Djokovic currently holds a 29-26 lead overall in the series, but Nadal has won six of their seven meetings at the French Open.

Djokovic did win their last matchup at Roland Garros 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 in the 2015 quarterfinals. If the Serbian star can do that again, he will leave Paris on Sunday with his 18th career grand slam singles title.