Red Wings Rumors: Kyle Turris, Torey Krug Possible Fits in Detroit

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Detroit Red Wings don't expect to spend a large sum of money when free agency opens on Thursday, but they certainly will be active.

A flat salary cap this offseason has left most NHL teams looking to cut salary rather than add.

Yet the Red Wings will have about $27 million to work with, per CapFriendly.com, allowing them to go after a few specific targets as the team continues to rebuild after a last-place finish in 2019-20 (17-49-5, 39 points).

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug looks increasingly like one of those options.

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News noted Krug would benefit the Wings in a number of areas, including acting as the quarterback on the power play, where Detroit finished with third-worst in the league (14.9 percent). The fact that he's a Michigan native may help general manager Steve Yzerman sell Krug on the rebuild.

At 29-years-old, and coming off a 49-point season (nine goals, 40 assists in 61 games), Krug may be one of the more expensive free agents on the market. Convincing him to join a different team in the Atlantic Division—home to the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning—won't be an easy sell.

It would also require a longer commitment to Krug, which Kulfan believes is at odds with Yzerman's preference for short-term contracts during the rebuild.

That's where centers like Carter Verhaeghe, formerly of Tampa Bay, or former Dallas Star Mattias Janmark could come into play. Kulfan believes both are worth keeping an eye on as free agency opens.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Max Bultman of The Athletic thinks the Wings could aim for a project and try to rehabilitate the career of Kyle Turris after the forward's production quickly declined in three years with the Nashville Predators:

"Nashville placed forward Kyle Turris on waivers for the purposes of a buyout, which would make Turris a free agent and a potential natural fit for the Red Wings' second-line center hole. He is a right-handed shot, put up 31 points this past season and would bring experience to a young locker room. A former third overall pick, Turris also showed chemistry playing with [Anthony] Mantha at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, where Turris wore the "C" for Team Canada.

"Things didn't go as planned for Turris in Nashville, which led to his buyout, but the 31-year-old could still potentially provide a boost at center for Detroit if Yzerman decides to look for help down the middle in free agency. Of course, it's also possible Turris would look to join a contender instead."

As far as adding bottom-six forwards, Bultman believes Dominik Kahun and Anthony Duclair could interest the Red Wings, but the two are both left-handed shots and may not fit the offense Yzerman is looking to build.