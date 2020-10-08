Report: Cory Schneider's Devils Contract to Be Bought Out Ahead of Free Agency

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Teams looking for a goalie in free agency can add another name to the mix, with Cory Schneider's tenure as a member of the New Jersey Devils expected to end.

Per NHL Network's Brian Lawton, the Devils will buy out Schneider's contract before the start of free agency on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

