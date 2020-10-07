Report: NFL Not Considering Pausing Season, Using Bubbles Amid COVID-19

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The NFL is not considering pausing the season or using bubble environments, despite seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests across multiple teams, according to Mark Maske and Cindy Boren of the Washington Post.

The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders have all seen players test positive in recent days.

Per Maske:

"The NFL is not giving serious consideration to pausing the season or going to home market bubbles with mandatory hotel stays for players, coaches and team staffers when they leave team facilities each day, according to a person with knowledge of the league's thinking. The NFL remains firmly convinced that its protocols work when they're followed."

There is a possibility the league will add an 18th week to the season as a contingency should games require further postponements.

The NFL continues to update its health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, most recently sending out new procedures for teams with positive tests on October 1.

Among the new regulations stated in the memo, teams are prohibited from holding player gatherings or group football activities away from club facilities, all meetings must occur virtually and personal protective equipment, including face masks, must be worn at all times on the practice field by players and staff.

The NFL has also been handing out fines of $100,000 to coaches who do not properly wear masks during games with additional $250,000 penalties for their teams. Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton were each hit with fines during Week 2 of the season.

Additionally, Maske and Boren noted the league is investigating whether Titans players held a team workout away from their facilities during their recent outbreak despite warnings from the NFL.

It's unclear what penalty Tennessee could face if found to have violated league rules.