    NFL TV Schedule 2020: Week 5 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    En foto del domingo 4 de octubre del 2020, el quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay Tom Brady lanza un pase mientras lo presiona el tacle de los Chargers de Los Ángeles Jerry Tullery. El miércoles 7 de octubre del 2020 Brady y los Bucs se preparan para continuar su racha de triunfos al enfrentar el jueves a los Bears. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Week 5 is set to get off to an exciting start, with the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers travelling to meet the 3-1 Chicago Bears on Thursday night. If the quarterback duel of Tom Brady and Nick Foles—you know, the same one from Super Bowl LII—doesn't get you excited, perhaps the game's ramifications will.

    This is a huge game for both the Bears and the Buccaneers. Chicago sits one game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and would love nothing more than to stay on Green Bay's heels in the divisional race. Tampa, meanwhile, has a one-game divisional lead over the 2-2 New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. However, New Orleans owns one head-to-head victory already.

    Throw in some elements of unpredictability—Buccaneers players Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy and Scotty Miller are all questionable, doubtful or already out—and this should be a must-watch for members of the national audience.

    As luck would have it, this is a multi-broadcast game, too, so the national audience should be on the larger side.

    Here, you'll find scheduling and viewing information for Thursday night's opener, along with the rest of the Week 5 slate. We'll also take a closer look at two of the other pivotal games from the week.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

    Thursday, October 8

    8:20 p.m. ET

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears: NFL Network, Fox, Fox Sports Go, Amazon

            

    Sunday, October 11

    1 p.m. ET

    Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, CBS Sports App

    Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS Sports App

    Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: CBS, CBS Sports App

    Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

    Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets: Fox, Fox Sports Go

    Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team: Fox, Fox Sports Go

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: CBS, CBS Sports App

    Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

    4:05 p.m. ET

    Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

    4:25 p.m. ET

    New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: CBS, CBS Sports App

    Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns: CBS CBS Sports App

    Denver Broncos at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS Sports App

    8:20 p.m. ET

    Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: NBC, NBC Sports App

        

    Monday, October 12

    8:15 p.m. ET

    Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints: ESPN, ESPN App

       

    Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    While the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens might not seem like a pivotal matchup, it really is.

    The Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow picked up their first win of the season in Week 4. They now sit at 1-2-1 and can get right back in the AFC wild-card race with what admittedly would be a monumental upset and a 2-2-1 record.

    The Ravens, meanwhile, sit a half-game behind the AFC-north-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Steelers facing a winnable game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, it's imperative that Baltimore avoids the upset here.

    So, while this is a mismatch on paper, Burrow has shown that he isn't in over his head as a pro. The Bengals have shown they have confidence in him. The Ravens, have not shown that they're good at playing from behind.

    Baltimore is 0-5 with Lamar Jackson at quarterback in games in which it has trailed by at least 10 points. Jackson's inability to mount comebacks is a legitimate concern.

    "A scout told me last week that he still wasn't all-in on Lamar Jackson because he thinks that Lamar is a great quarterback when they're front-runners," Dan Patrick said in Monday's edition of the Dan Patrick Show. "... He wants to see him be down 10 points, two touchdowns and come back and win those games."

    If Burrow and the Bengals get out to an early lead, they can potentially stun the Ravens and shake up the AFC North race.

       

    Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

    Along with the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are 3-1 and a half-game behind the Steelers. The Indianapolis Colts are in the same position—3-1 and a half-game back from the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

    This is an important game for both teams and one that could heavily impact two division races.

    This should also be a fun game to watch for those who love throwback football. While a battle between Baker Mayfield and Philip Rivers might have seemed like a potential gun-slinger duel a couple of years ago, that's not who these two teams are.

    Rivers and Mayfield are certainly playing well enough, but the Colts' calling card is their first-ranked defense. The Browns have been surging behind their first-ranked rushing offense and a few opportunistic defensive plays.

    The Browns defense has 11 sacks and 10 takeaways on the season, while Myles Garrett has a strip-sack in each of his past three games.

    Expect a low-scoring affair here, with plenty of defense, a lot of ground-and-pound on offense and a whole lot hanging in the balance.

    If the Colts and/or Browns don't wind up as legitimate contenders in their respective divisions, they'll be direct competitors for the AFC's three wild-card spots.

    Related

      Bills-Titans Game 'In Doubt'

      Tennessee can't reopen its facility or practice after two additional positive COVID-19 tests (Rapoport)

      Bills-Titans Game 'In Doubt'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills-Titans Game 'In Doubt'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 5 Predictions 🔮

      Our experts pick every Week 5 game against the spread 📲

      NFL Week 5 Predictions 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Week 5 Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats Have Zero Positive Tests

      New England recorded all negative COVID-19 tests in latest round of testing (Rapoport)

      Pats Have Zero Positive Tests
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Have Zero Positive Tests

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Schefter: NFL May Seed Playoffs on Win Percentage

      Schefter: NFL May Seed Playoffs on Win Percentage
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Schefter: NFL May Seed Playoffs on Win Percentage

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report