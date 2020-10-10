NFL Players Ready to Break out After Early-Season Injuries

1 of 5

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

After brief flashes from tight end Robert Tonyan in his first two seasons in the NFL, it looks like 2020 is officially the year that the former Indiana State playmaker becomes a focal point of the Green Bay Packers offense.

His Monday Night Football performance against the Atlanta Falcons this past week was one of sheer dominance. With receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard both inactive, Tonyan had the best game of his career, catching all six of his targets for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Tonyan has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive games and is second in the league in touchdown receptions through four weeks. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has done a brilliant job designing plays for his tight ends, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has quickly established a strong connection with Tonyan over the past few weeks.

Now in his third NFL season, Tonyan has been waiting for an opportunity to break out. Sharing the same agent as All-Pro tight end George Kittle, the two have become close friends, even training and living together during the offseason. As Tonyan told ESPN's Rob Demovsky back in August, his relationship with Kittle has brought improvements to his own game:

"Just being around someone who's done it and lives it, it's just another person to compete with every day," Tonyan said. "When you have a good relationship with one of your buddies and you're also competing 24/7 when you're with them, it brings out the best in both of us."

Although Adams is likely to return after the bye week, the team is expecting to be without Lazard until at least November after he underwent core muscle surgery. That still leaves a big hole in the passing game that Tonyan should be able to fill, and considering how comfortable Rodgers has been throwing his way, there's a chance the tight end could earn Pro Bowl consideration by the end of the year.