Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

There is 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, we're down four and have ball at our own 28-yard like with two timeouts.

Lost the third one on a challenge. Don't care what they say—that dude was out of bounds.

It's time to drive the length of the field for the win and slam out some answers rapid-fire style.

djdelman needs help at the tight end position. (Hayden) Hurst, (Rob) Gronkowski or (Dalton) Schultz? PPR.

Rob Gronkowski is an easy pass here. Even with O.J. Howard out for the year, his target share fluctuates too much. If Hayden Hurst of the Falcons had a more favorable matchup, this might be a closer call, but it isn't. Ride the hot hand with Dalton Schultz. (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)

It's a quarterback question for mwhalen2. "Do I start Tom Brady or Gardner Minshew this week?"

Neither of these quarterbacks have a good matchup. The Houston Texans allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, while the Chicago Bears have surrendered the second-fewest. But one of these quarterbacks threw for more than 350 yards with five touchdown passes to five different receivers in Week 4. The other, um, did not. Roll with Tom Brady (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300) against the Bears on Thursday night.

GrinchJones wants to steal a win but needs the right wide receiver to do it. "Robert Woods or Terry McLaurin?"

Had Ron Rivera not taken leave of his senses and benched Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen this week, McLaurin would have been the call here, even with Jalen Ramsey likely to shadow him Sunday. But now in addition to that coverage problem, the quarterback position in D.C. is a question. Look to the other sideline and Robert Woods (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400) of the Rams.

We'll stay with the wide receivers for nplem19. "CeeDee Lamb or Will Fuller?"

This is essentially a toss-up between two game-breaking young wide receivers capable of winning a matchup single-handedly. But while CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys has shined over the first month of his NFL career, he isn't the top dog in the Dallas passing game. Will Fuller V (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600) is in Houston, and Brandin Cooks' Week 4 doughnut put that to rest. That leaves Fuller with the better fantasy floor and makes him the play here.

Jpizzle3192 has a running back dilemma. "10-team PPR, Pick 3…Joe Mixon, James Conner, Mike Davis, Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon."

After erupting last week against the Jaguars, Joe Mixon (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300) of the Bengals needs to be lineups, even in a bad matchup with the Ravens. Ditto for James Conner (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900) of the Steelers, who has been solid since his Week 1 dud. The emergence of Mike Davis (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400) in Carolina spares you worrying about Mostert's knee or the carry-share in San Francisco, and Davis has a top-10 fantasy matchup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Raulthepoolguy is looking for a "sleeper" at wide receiver. "(Brandon) Aiyuk, Scotty Miller or (Laviska) Shenault? PPR."

Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers is tempting after he scored each of the past two weeks. And Laviska Shenault Jr. has shown flashes as a rookie with the Jaguars. But with Chris Godwin sitting out, Scotty Miller (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500) of the Buccaneers is the call after he posted a 5/83/1 line in Week 4.

Finally, aig14 wants to rub it in. "Dak Prescott or Josh Allen?"

Seriously, dude? Talk about an embarrassment of riches. Kidding aside, this question is included more because of the situation facing Allen and the Bills than the players involved. With two more Titans players testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, there's a chance that Bills-Titans could be postponed. That makes this an easier call. Go with fantasy football's highest-scoring quarterback so far this season, Dak Prescott (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400) of the Cowboys.

DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.