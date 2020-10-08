NFL Trade Ideas That Would Change the Super Bowl LV Race

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Change the Super Bowl LV RaceOctober 8, 2020
While there are still 13 weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, teams are running out of time to make in-season trades. At 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, the trade window will close.
It stands to reason that at least a couple of Super Bowl contenders will make deals between now and the deadline. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the San Francisco 49ers traded for wideout Emmanuel Sanders and the Houston Texans dealt for cornerback Gareon Conley.
Sanders played a big role in helping San Francisco reach Super Bowl LIV.
Here, we'll examine five deals that could reshape the Super Bowl race, as the Sanders trade ultimately did last season. We'll dig into realistic deals—no fantasy football here—and what they could mean for the second half of the 2020 campaign.
Green Bay Packers Acquire WR Brandin Cooks from Houston
The Green Bay Packers have been rolling even without wide receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (core muscle injury). However, with Lazard on injured reserve for at least three weeks, it wouldn't hurt to bolster the receiver position with a speedster like Brandin Cooks (4.33 40-yard dash).
The Texans acquired Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick for a 2020 second-rounder this offseason. However, he's barely been a factor. He's caught 10 of 21 targets for 138 yards through four games.
In Green Bay, however, Cooks could help take the top off opposing defenses even as a decoy. This would help open up the running game and underneath routes for targets like emerging tight end Robert Tonyan. He could also create the occasional big play by burning secondaries that overcommit to covering Adams.
The Packers should be able to pry Cooks away from Houston for no more than a third-round pick.
Houston recently fired coach/GM Bill O'Brien and is without first- and second-round picks in the 2021 draft because of the Laremy Tunsil trade. The Texans should be happy to get additional ammunition for what could be a significant rebuild in the offseason.
San Francisco 49ers Acquire Ryan Kerrigan from Washington
Injuries have decimated the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, with the biggest loss being pass-rusher Nick Bosa. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and fellow defensive lineman Solomon Thomas are both out for the year. Dee Ford is on short-term injured reserve.
After amassing 48 sacks in 2019 (fifth-most in the NFL), San Francisco is on pace for just 32 this season (which would have been good for 24th last campaign).
A trade for Washington Football Team edge defender Ryan Kerrigan could be a solution. The four-time Pro Bowler and No. 3 player on our Week 5 Trade Block Big Board is in the final year of his contract and could be considered expendable in D.C.
Washington has its own talented and deep defensive front featuring the likes of Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and rookie Chase Young.
In San Francisco, Kerrigan, 32, could help Arik Armstead provide some semblance of a pass rush. Ziggy Ansah, who signed with San Francisco after the injuries to Bosa, Thomas and Ford, just suffered a season-ending biceps injury.
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan should be familiar with Kerrigan from his time as Washington's offensive coordinator from 2010 to '13 and should know how to utilize him as the team looks to overcome a 2-2 start.
A late Day 2 pick should be enough to land a player Washington could lose in the offseason anyway.
Indianapolis Colts Acquire A.J. Green from Cincinnati
The Indianapolis Colts are 3-1 and possess a balanced offense, a seasoned quarterback in Philip Rivers and a defense that ranks first in passing yards, total yards and points allowed.
The one big issue is Indianapolis' lack of quality wide receivers. No. 1 option T.Y. Hilton has been underwhelming, catching just 13 of 22 targets for 162 yards. Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. recently joined fellow wideout Parris Campbell on injured reserve.
The Colts could take a flier on seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green, whom the Cincinnati Bengals franchise-tagged in the offseason.
"His time will come," head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday. "There is going to be moments where he has unbelievable games, and he's going to help us win here."
The reality, though, is that Green isn't the centerpiece of Cincinnati's passing attack anymore—possibly because of a lack of chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow. He has just 14 catches on 33 targets and ranks seventh among Bengals pass-catchers in yards per reception.
A change of scenery could help return Green to his former glory, while the 32-year-old wideout could add potency to Indy's 18th-ranked passing attack.
The Bengals (1-2-1) probably aren't playoff-bound and may not view Green as a piece of the future, so a third-round pick might be enough to get a deal done.
Seattle Seahawks Acquire CB Logan Ryan from the Giants
The Seattle Seahawks are 4-0 and in first place in the NFC West largely thanks to the heroics of quarterback Russell Wilson. The early MVP candidate has thrown 16 touchdown passes with just two picks, putting him on pace for an absurd 64 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.
However, Seattle does have one potentially fatal flaw: the NFL's worst pass defense. The Seahawks are allowing more than 400 yards per game through the air and have surrendered six passing touchdowns.
The Seahawks would be smart to call the New York Giants about cornerback Logan Ryan. New York is more likely to wind up with the No. 1 pick in the draft than a playoff spot, and Ryan is playing on a one-year deal. A package including Seattle's 2021 fourth-round pick and a future Day 2 selection should be enough.
While Ryan isn't an elite corner, he's played well this season, allowing just eight receptions on 14 targets and an opposing quarterback rating of 72.3.
By getting an immediate boost to their secondary, the Seahawks could better position themselves to win games that don't devolve into shootouts.
Tennessee Titans Acquire LB Jordan Jenkins
Like the Giants, the New York Jets are going nowhere this season. Adam Gase is a lame-duck head coach, and the franchise could be looking at yet another rebuild in the offseason. Therefore, it would make sense for the Jets to deal a quality player on a one-year deal like linebacker Jordan Jenkins.
The Tennessee Titans should make a play here for a couple of reasons.
While the Titans are 3-0 and in a good position to push for the playoffs, they've been terrible at getting to the quarterback and stopping the run. Tennessee has allowed an NFL-high 5.8 yards per carry and has only produced four sacks in three games.
Jenkins can help bolster both areas of the defense. While he has just five tackles, two pressures and a sack so far this season, he had 8.0 sacks, 16 pressures and 32 tackles—with just three missed attempts—in 2019.
Pressuring quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger will be important if Tennessee hopes to navigate the AFC and reach Super Bowl LV. Given Jenkins' contract status and the state of the Jets, an early Day 3 selection might be enough to get him on the roster.
*Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics via Pro Football Reference.