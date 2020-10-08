NFL Trade Ideas That Would Change the Super Bowl LV Race

0 of 5

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

While there are still 13 weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, teams are running out of time to make in-season trades. At 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, the trade window will close.

It stands to reason that at least a couple of Super Bowl contenders will make deals between now and the deadline. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the San Francisco 49ers traded for wideout Emmanuel Sanders and the Houston Texans dealt for cornerback Gareon Conley.

Sanders played a big role in helping San Francisco reach Super Bowl LIV.

Here, we'll examine five deals that could reshape the Super Bowl race, as the Sanders trade ultimately did last season. We'll dig into realistic deals—no fantasy football here—and what they could mean for the second half of the 2020 campaign.