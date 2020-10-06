Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Headline Mel Kiper's Top QBs for 2021 NFL Draft

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields squared off in a memorable College Football Playoff game last season and very well could face each other in the national title game this season.

They are also atop the latest quarterback rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper's top five quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL draft are, in order, Lawrence (Clemson), Fields (Ohio State), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Zach Wilson (BYU).

Lawrence and Fields are known commodities among college football fans given the fact that they are Heisman Trophy candidates who have played on the national stage at powerhouse programs in Clemson and Ohio State.

Lawrence has a national championship and second CFP appearance, while Fields led the Buckeyes to the CFP in his only year as a starter. Both are capable of hitting receivers with deep balls and also beating opposing defenses with their legs and athleticism.

Lance may not be as known of a commodity given the fact that he played at North Dakota State, and Kiper provided a detailed breakdown:

"As for Lance, who on Saturday played his only game of the season, not much has changed. He is still a great prospect and a potential top-10 pick, as I wrote last week. It was clear that he was rusty in the come-from-behind win over Central Arkansas, and he never quite locked in as a passer. He finished 15-of-30 passing for 149 yards with two touchdowns and his first career interception, and he added 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries. Lance was much more impressive as a runner, but we already knew he was stellar there, as he ran for 1,100 yards in 2019. Considering the circumstances of this season, I don't think NFL scouts are going to be worried about Lance's just-OK day. Overall, this is still a 6-foot-4 quarterback prospect who has thrown 30 career touchdown passes with just one interception."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Trask stands out as well as Kiper's biggest riser.

The Florida quarterback has started the 2020 season on fire, leading the Gators to blowout victories over Ole Miss and South Carolina in their first two games.

He threw for 416 yards and a head-turning six touchdowns in the win over Ole Miss and followed up with 268 yards and four touchdowns through the air against South Carolina. He has demonstrated impressive touch from the pocket and torched both defenses with long throws and underneath routes.

If he continues playing like he has through two games, he may earn a chance to play Lawrence or Fields in the CFP.