NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have allowed the most points through four weeks. In the transition to new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, the unit could continue to struggle.

In the meantime, the Cowboys must outscore their opponents. For that, quarterback Dak Prescott needs maximum protection.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, starting right tackle La'el Collins underwent hip surgery, and he'll miss the remainder of the season. Left tackle Tyron Smith has sat out three games each of the last three years.



This season, a neck injury has sidelined Smith twice, and he's receiving medical opinions on the ailment after a setback, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Slater.

Terence Steele isn't the answer at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he's committed three penalties and allowed three sacks.

If the Cowboys intend to maintain a high-powered offense, they need reinforcement or potentially a fill-in starter at tackle.

Cleveland's Chris Hubbard lost his starting job to free-agent signing Jack Conklin over the offseason. In Week 2, Hubbard had a solid outing in place of Conklin, who sat because of finger and ankle ailments.

Hubbard went through a rough 2019, which prompted the Browns to upgrade the position, though he could serve as a decent short-term starter.

As an in-house option, second-year undrafted offensive tackle Brandon Knight could slide into this spot, but Smith's questionable status may pull Knight back to the left side. The Cowboys need to keep Steele in a backup role and can make sure of that with Hubbard. A fourth-rounder should get it done.