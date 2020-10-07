NHL Draft 2020: Day 2 TV, Live-Stream Schedule, Order and Predictions

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Top prospects like Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Tim Stuetzle found their homes early on the first night of the NHL draft on Tuesday night, as they went to the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators, respectively, as the first three players off the board. But there's plenty of top talent to be had when the selections continue on Wednesday.

The draft will recommence at 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, with the Detroit Red Wings making their second pick to start things off in Round 2. With the fourth overall selection on Tuesday, Detroit picked up a surprise in winger Lucas Raymond, who played in the Swedish Hockey League at just 17 years old this season. After they open things up on Wednesday, they will have eight more picks, with two more in the second round.

Here's how things could shake up as the remaining rounds of the NHL draft get underway on Wednesday and how to tune in.

Broadcast and Live Stream

Rounds 2-7: Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Draft Order

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators (from New Jersey Devils)

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from New York Rangers)

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings (from Edmonton Oilers)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from Vegas Golden Knights via Pittsburgh Penguins)

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens (from Chicago Blackhawks)

49. Arizona Coyotes (will not pick after rule violation)

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings (from Vancouver Canucks)

52. Ottawa Senators (from Columbus Blue Jackets)

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. Detroit Red Wings (from Washington Capitals)

56. San Jose Sharks (from Colorado Avalanche via Washington Capitals)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from St. Louis Blues)

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators (from New York Islanders)

60. Los Angeles Kings (from Vegas Golden Knights)

61. Ottawa Senators (from Dallas Stars via Vegas Golden Knights)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning

Predictions

Plenty of top talent remains heading into Day 2, headlined by a barrage of defensemen in Helge Grans (ranked sixth among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting), Topi Niemela (eighth) and William Wallinder (14), as well as Canadian blueliner Jeremie Poirier (ranked 18th among North Americans).

In addition, offensive stars John-Jason Peterka, Jan Mysak and Thomas Bordeleau are among those who have yet to hear their name called.

This is good news for teams who have yet to pick—like the Boston Bruins, who traded their first-round selection and won't get a chance until No. 58—or squads with multiple picks heading into Day 2, including the Ottawa Senators, who get to hone their long-awaited rebuild in this year's draft with a whopping nine picks through the first 71 selections.

After adding top skating talent on both offense and defense in the first round, with German stud Tim Stuetzle at No. 3 overall followed up by North Dakota-bound defender Jake Sanderson and Brandon Wheat Kings center Ridly Greig, Ottawa will grab another skater at No. 33, then take a netminder with their fifth pick (No. 52).

As expected, top goaltender Yaroslav Askarov moved off of the board early, going at No. 11 to Nashville. The Senators have added goalies in each of the last three drafts, and with so much depth at the top of this year's board, they will take advantage of this pick to grab a goaltender before trading other picks away as package deals. One such option is Joel Blomqvist, who is ranked third among European goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting. He is coming off of a season with 26 wins in 34 games, posting a 0.931 save percentage.

With such strong draft position, the Senators can take top talent at every position with their early selections, then barter with other teams to fill in the holes in an effort to build a squad that can take them to the playoffs for the first time in four years.