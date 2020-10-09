Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Miami Dolphins (25.4 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,500

Assuming San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy enough to play in Week 5, he should be one of the best quarterback options available in most fantasy leagues.

A high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets has kept the 49ers' starting QB out the past two games. While there is no guarantee Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play Sunday, his status will be worth monitoring through the week.

The Miami Dolphins are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, presenting a great fantasy matchup for whoever plays quarterback for the 49ers this week. Garoppolo is the preferred starter, but those desperate for a starting QB in fantasy could consider picking up backup Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard if it's indicated that one of them will be starting instead on Sunday, since the team won't commit to who the current backup is.

Justin Herbert vs. New Orleans Saints (25.2 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $6,000

The Los Angeles Chargers were in no rush to roll out rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, but the 22-year-old has looked like the real deal as well as a viable fantasy option.

Herbert showed out again this past week, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His ability to step into throws and accurately place deep passes led to some big plays for the offense, which should continue in the coming weeks.

At this point, even when Tyrod Taylor gets 100 percent healthy, the Chargers need to keep rolling with the hot hand. For fantasy managers, this week is the perfect opportunity to hop on the Herbert bandwagon. He was a first-round pick for a reason, and he's quickly acclimating to the pro level.

The New Orleans Saints should be the favorites to win this matchup, but a negative game script means Herbert will be forced to keep airing it out, which should create plenty of fantasy points for managers who are willing to take a risk and start him.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Atlanta Falcons (30.7 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,900

It has been a long and winding NFL career for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Now that he's a full-time starter again, Bridgewater is starting to get more comfortable in his new offense, leading to wins for Carolina.

Bridgewater has been efficient, completing 73.0 percent of his passes through four games. He does have three interceptions, but he's also thrown for 1,147 yards and four touchdowns while adding a score on the ground.

As the season progresses, Bridgewater's increased comfort level should open the door to explosive fantasy performances. He could be in line for his best fantasy outing this week against an Atlanta Falcons team that is giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the league.