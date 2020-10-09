Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionOctober 9, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
As bye weeks begin and fantasy managers scramble to find replacements for starters, plenty of sleepers are still available in most leagues and worth considering to start in Week 5.
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have byes in Week 5, and both teams have legitimate fantasy assets whom managers have to replace. Fortunately, four weeks of games have shown us which players are establishing larger roles on their respective offenses and which defenses are struggling to contain specific positions.
If you're looking for sleepers at any of the offensive positions for fantasy in Week 5, then you've come to the right place. These sleepers are owned in less than 60 percent of ESPN fantasy football leagues, so there's a good chance they'll be available for you to pick up.
Quarterbacks
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Miami Dolphins (25.4 percent rostered)
Assuming San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy enough to play in Week 5, he should be one of the best quarterback options available in most fantasy leagues.
A high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets has kept the 49ers' starting QB out the past two games. While there is no guarantee Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play Sunday, his status will be worth monitoring through the week.
The Miami Dolphins are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, presenting a great fantasy matchup for whoever plays quarterback for the 49ers this week. Garoppolo is the preferred starter, but those desperate for a starting QB in fantasy could consider picking up backup Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard if it's indicated that one of them will be starting instead on Sunday, since the team won't commit to who the current backup is.
Justin Herbert vs. New Orleans Saints (25.2 percent rostered)
The Los Angeles Chargers were in no rush to roll out rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, but the 22-year-old has looked like the real deal as well as a viable fantasy option.
Herbert showed out again this past week, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His ability to step into throws and accurately place deep passes led to some big plays for the offense, which should continue in the coming weeks.
At this point, even when Tyrod Taylor gets 100 percent healthy, the Chargers need to keep rolling with the hot hand. For fantasy managers, this week is the perfect opportunity to hop on the Herbert bandwagon. He was a first-round pick for a reason, and he's quickly acclimating to the pro level.
The New Orleans Saints should be the favorites to win this matchup, but a negative game script means Herbert will be forced to keep airing it out, which should create plenty of fantasy points for managers who are willing to take a risk and start him.
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Atlanta Falcons (30.7 percent rostered)
It has been a long and winding NFL career for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Now that he's a full-time starter again, Bridgewater is starting to get more comfortable in his new offense, leading to wins for Carolina.
Bridgewater has been efficient, completing 73.0 percent of his passes through four games. He does have three interceptions, but he's also thrown for 1,147 yards and four touchdowns while adding a score on the ground.
As the season progresses, Bridgewater's increased comfort level should open the door to explosive fantasy performances. He could be in line for his best fantasy outing this week against an Atlanta Falcons team that is giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the league.
Running Backs
Justin Jackson vs. New Orleans Saints (44.7 percent rostered)
The loss of running back Austin Ekeler is a huge blow to the Los Angeles Chargers. For fantasy managers, the injury presents an opportunity to pick up Justin Jackson, who is expected to take on a much larger workload in the Chargers offense.
Ekeler is expected to be out for at least a month with a hamstring injury. That leaves Jackson and rookie Joshua Kelley as the only two running backs on the roster. Jackson still saw limited touches last week after Ekeler went down, but that workload should increase with a full week of practice as the team's assumed starter.
Jackson picked up a pair of receptions last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he could be an even more tempting option to start in points-per-reception leagues. Regardless of your league format, Jackson's workload this week—and moving forward—makes him worth scooping up and potentially starting.
Damien Harris vs. Denver Broncos (39.2 percent rostered)
The New England Patriots backfield is always a complicated and fluid situation, but for the near future, Damien Harris should be a solid fantasy option.
Harris made his 2020 debut Monday night after being activated off injured reserve. It came at a good time for the Patriots, who had to place Sony Michel on IR with a quad injury, and Harris made the most of his opportunities. He carried the ball 17 times in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, running for an even 100 yards.
It's unclear if Cam Newton will be able to return this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. However, regardless of who is playing under center for the Patriots, establishing the run is likely going to be a point of emphasis. That means plenty of touches for Harris, who should be considered a decent flex option for Week 5.
Chase Edmonds vs. New York Jets (40.9 percent rostered)
The Arizona Cardinals have a high-powered offense with a lot of mouths to feed. While that should have hurt backup running back Chase Edmonds as a fantasy asset in 2020, that hasn't been the case.
Edmonds has put up two solid fantasy outings in four games, particularly in PPR leagues thanks to his production in the passing game. He's only carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards, but he's caught 13 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Edmonds could see an increased workload this week. While Kenyan Drake's chest injury Sunday doesn't appear to be anything serious, his inefficiency running the ball could open the door for Edmonds to get more touches.
Even if his workload stays level this week, an easy matchup against the New York Jets should make him an appealing fantasy option.
Wide Receivers
Hunter Renfrow vs. Kansas City Chiefs (38.3 percent rostered)
With all of the injuries the Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with at the wide receiver position, 24-year-old Hunter Renfrow has seen a lot of targets from Derek Carr the past couple of weeks.
Renfrow had his best game in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, catching six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders kept working the former Clemson receiver in the passing game last week, targeting him eight times, leading to five catches for 57 yards.
The Raiders will likely have to air it out this week if they want to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning there are plenty of opportunities for Renfrow to make plays. That will especially be the case if Bryan Edwards and/or Henry Ruggs III miss another game.
Tee Higgins vs. Baltimore Ravens (37.4 percent rostered)
The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of weapons on offense, but rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins is forcing himself into a bigger workload. As he continues to gain trust with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, Higgins could develop into a star player before the season is over.
After a quiet start to his rookie campaign, Higgins has come alive in the past two contests. He's caught nine passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns during that span, racking up back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances in PPR leagues.
Considering the high level of play Burrow has displayed early in his NFL career, the Bengals offense should keep improving as the year goes on. This week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will be a good test for Higgins and the Bengals, as the offense will have to do its best to keep up with Lamar Jackson and company.
If Burrow keeps looking Higgins' way, the rookie receiver could be in starting consideration beyond this week.
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Miami Dolphins (30 percent rostered)
He may not have the workload of the other receivers on this list, but San Francisco 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk's big-play potential makes him an excellent sleeper option with this week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Aiyuk has been eased into the 49ers offense after missing Week 1, but the last couple of games have shown 49ers fans what the first-round pick is capable of. He's only caught seven passes in that span, but he's also run for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
He may not get as many targets in the passing game as fantasy managers would like, but the 49ers are finding ways to get Aiyuk the ball, and he's making the most of those opportunities. It's unclear how his workload will be impacted by the return of Deebo Samuel, but Aiyuk is performing when called upon.
The Dolphins have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year, so even if Aiyuk doesn't get a ton of targets, he should be productive.
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox vs. Cleveland Browns (21.2 percent rostered)
The Indianapolis Colts offense isn't the prettiest to watch, but the run-heavy offense has opened up opportunities in the passing game for backup tight end Mo Alie-Cox.
The phrase "backup tight end" doesn't scream fantasy asset, but Alie-Cox has established himself as a real weapon in the Colts offense. Over the last three games, the 27-year-old has caught nine passes for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Cleveland Browns give up the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, which gives Alie-Cox a promising matchup this week. If the Browns take a lead, that may force the Colts to air it out, giving Alie-Cox even more opportunities to get open and make some plays.
Eric Ebron vs. Philadelphia Eagles (32.9 percent rostered)
It took some time for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron to get acclimated with his new team. However, Week 3's outing against the Houston Texans might have been the breakout game he needed to settle in with the Steelers offense.
In three games, Ebron has seen his production steadily increase from one reception in Week 1 to five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the win over Houston. It's a sign that he's building trust with future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and that could mean more targets and receptions moving forward.
If you don't have a top-tier tight end like Travis Kelce, it can be hard figuring out who to start at the position. If Ebron is available, consider picking him up and starting him this week against a Philadelphia Eagles team that gives up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Dalton Schultz vs. New York Giants (45.9 percent rostered)
The Dallas Cowboys lost a promising weapon early this season when tight end Blake Jarwin suffered a torn ACL that ended his 2020 run before it really began. However, Dalton Schultz has done a nice job replacing Jarwin, making him a legitimate fantasy option in a high-powered Cowboys offense.
Over the past three weeks, Schultz has been a consistent target for quarterback Dak Prescott, catching 17 passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That's resulted in two double-digit fantasy performances in both standard and PPR leagues, showing off a high fantasy ceiling.
The emergence of rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb might see passes spread more evenly across the offense, but with how many points this Cowboys offense is capable of scoring, Schultz should still be in the running for red-zone opportunities this week against the New York Giants.