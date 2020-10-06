French Open 2020: Wednesday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

By the end of Wednesday, the semifinals of the 2020 French Open will be set in the men's and women's singles draws.

Tournament officials will be hopeful the action doesn't drag on for nearly as long as it did Tuesday. Thanks to a rain delay and a marathon five-hour match between Diego Schwartzman and Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner were on the court past midnight in the day's final match.

Seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova and Laura Siegemund are scheduled to play first Wednesday at noon local time (6 a.m. ET).

French Open Schedule (Oct. 7)

Petra Kvitova (7) vs. Laura Siegemund

Danielle Collins vs. Sofia Kenin (4)

Andrey Rublev (13) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)

Novak Djokovic (1) vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (17)

Full schedule available at RolandGarros.com

Predictions

At the risk of counting one's chickens before they hatch, Novak Djokovic should represent the safest bet imaginable.

The 2016 champion has yet to drop a set in the tournament, and playing Pablo Carreno Busta represents an opportunity for redemption. The Spaniard was his opponent in the U.S. Open when he defaulted by hitting a lineswoman with a ball.

Coincidentally, Djokovic had a similar moment in his fourth-round win over Karen Khachanov. This time was within the bounds of play, though, as the ball caromed off the end of his racket and toward the head of a linesman.

Barring another meltdown, Djokovic should advance past Carreno Busta.

Carreno Busta was giving Djokovic a hard time during their U.S. Open encounter, which is partially why Djokovic's frustration built to the point it did. The world's No. 1 will probably channel any lingering vexation from that incident toward his performance Wednesday.

Given how the women's singles draw has unfolded, nothing can be taken for granted with regard to Kvitova and Sofia Kenin. They're the only seeded women left in the tournament after Elina Svitolina fell to Nadia Podoroska in Tuesday's quarterfinal play.

History isn't very helpful, either. Kvitova and Siegemund have played only once, which was back in 2015. Danielle Collins, meanwhile, is 3-0 against Kenin, with two of those matchups coming in 2020. The American did, however, defeated Kenin decisively in January's Adelaide International.

Surely Kenin can't stay winless against Collins forever. Having said that, all but one of her first four French Open matches have gone to three sets. She dropped her opening frame to Fiona Ferro 2-6 before quickly rebounding in the second and third sets.

Kenin reached her first Grand Slam semifinal en route to winning the Australian Open this year. She won't be making it two semis Wednesday as Collins will spring the upset.