    Tom Brady: Texans Firing Bill O'Brien 'Doesn't Make a Lot of Sense to Me'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans' decision to fire Bill O'Brien on Monday caught many people off guard, including Tom Brady

    Appearing on Jim Gray's Westwood One Sports radio show (h/t TMZ Sports), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said firing O'Brien four games into the season "doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

    "That was really tough to see," he added. "I've known Billy for a long time, and I think he's a hell of a coach. ... I think he has great leadership ability. It's a very difficult part of the profession, and I thought he did a great job in Houston over the years."

    O'Brien was in his seventh season as Houston's head coach. He also served as the de facto general manager in 2019 after Brian Gaine was fired and was officially appointed to the role in January, with Jack Easterby serving as executive vice president of football operations. 

    The Texans won the AFC South four times in the past five seasons and won one playoff game in 2016 and 2019. 

    A number of Houston's roster moves over the past two years with O'Brien running the front office were heavily criticized. He traded Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins without receiving a first-round draft pick in return for either player.

    Video Play Button
    Per Mike Sando of The Athletic, one NFL executive called Houston's return for Hopkins "a joke." The team received David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals for the star receiver and a 2020 fourth-round pick. 

    O'Brien traded a third-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for Duke Johnson. He sent three draft picks, including first-rounders in 2020 and 2021, and two players to the Miami Dolphins for Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and two late-round selections. The Texans sent a 2020 third-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for Gareon Conley last October. 

    Brady worked with O'Brien for five seasons with the New England Patriots from 2007 to '11. O'Brien spent time as an offensive assistant, the wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach at Penn State in January 2012. 

    O'Brien went 52-48 with four playoff appearances during his tenure with the Texans.     

