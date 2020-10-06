    Week 5 NFL Picks: Full Lines, Best Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
    To say that the 2020 NFL season has been full of surprises would be an understatement.

    The Houston Texans have gone from being AFC South champs to 0-4 and firing head coach Bills O'Brien. The Dallas Cowboys have the league's No. 1 offense but are an onside kick away from being 0-4, while Buffalo Bills sit at 4-0 and in firm control of the AFC East.

    The unexpected twists are likely to keep coming in Week 5, as 30 of the league's 32 teams are in action—the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are on bye.

    Here, you'll find a look at the schedule, the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score predictions for every game and a closer look at some of the top lines of the week.

        

    NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

    Thursday, October 8

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5, 44) at Chicago Bears: 27-20 Tampa Bay

    Sunday, October 11

    Cincinnati Bengals (+13.5, 51) at Baltimore Ravens: 33-21 Baltimore

    Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo

    Las Vegas Raiders (+12, 56.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-28 Kansas City

    Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh

    Arizona Cardinals (-7, 47) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona

    Los Angeles Rams (-9, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles

    Jacksonville Jaguars (+6, 54.5) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston

    Carolina Panthers (+3, 54.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

    Miami Dolphins (n/a) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco

    New York Giants (+9.5, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas

    Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland

    Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England

    Minnesota Vikings (+7, 57.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle

    Monday, October 12

    Los Angeles Chargers (+8, 52) at New Orleans Saints: 26-24 New Orleans

       

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) at Chicago Bears

    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is beginning to round into form. Tom Terrific tossed five touchdowns in Week 4 during a back-and-forth battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Thursday night's game with the offensively challenged Chicago Bears is far less likely to devolve into a shootout, however.

    Chicago ranks 24th in offense and has scored just over 21 points per game this season.

    This is more likely to be a hard-fought defensive battle that could be decided by the quarterback who plays the most efficiently. Bears signal-caller Nick Foles wasn't that quarterback last week against the Indianapolis Colts, as he completed just 61.9 percent of his passes, averaged less than six yards per attempt and tossed a pick to go with his one interception.

    Expect the Buccaneers offense to make a few more plays and to pull ahead by more than six points in what should be a relatively low-scoring affair.

       

    Arizona Cardinals (-7) at New York Jets

    If you can get the Arizona Cardinals and give up less than a touchdown, do it. Arizona may be on a two-game losing streak, but it has a dynamic quarterback in Kyler Murray and an elite receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. The Denver Broncos didn't have either of those and they dropped 37 points on the New York Jets last week.

    If the Jets aren't the worst team in football, they're close. They lost by nine, at home, to a third-string quarterback in Brett Rypien last Thursday. Their defense is likely to struggle against Murray and Co.

    Offensively, things are even more of a mess in New York. Even after scoring 28 in Week 4, the Jets have averaged just over 16 points this season. They also might be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 5.

    "I think that's just going to be a day-to-day decision right now," Darnold said, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

    While this might not be a complete blowout, expect Arizona to win by at least a touchdown.

        

    Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns UNDER 47.5 Total Points

    The game between the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts and the 3-1 Cleveland Browns could be one of the most underrated contests of the weekend. Just don't expect it to be chock full of points. While the Browns dropped 49 on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, they'll be going up against the league's No. 1 scoring defense.

    Indianapolis, meanwhile, will face a Browns defense that coughs up yards but forces opponents to cough up the football. Cleveland has 10 takeaways through four games, and pass-rusher Myles Garrett has a strip-sack in each of his three contests.

    Expect the Browns to make enough big plays defensively to limit Indianapolis' 17th-ranked scoring offense.

    Both of these teams feature run-oriented attacks, so this could be a fast-moving ground struggle that doesn't provide enough game clock to reach an over/under of 48 points.

