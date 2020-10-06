NFL Week 5 Picks: Guide for Latest Vegas Odds and Winning Predictions

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

It's hard to believe, but the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season is officially a piece of history. Six teams remain undefeated through four weeks, while four teams have yet to win a game. In short, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the bottom-feeders.

There's a lot of football left to be played though, obviously. Week 5 is likely to further clarify the developing landscape, and we're here to preview the upcoming action.

Here, you'll find a look at the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score predictions for each contest and an in-depth look at some of the most pivotal matchups of the week.

As a reminder, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are on bye.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5, 44.5) at Chicago Bears: 27-20 Tampa Bay

Cincinnati Bengals (+13.5, 51) at Baltimore Ravens: 33-21 Baltimore

Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo

Las Vegas Raiders (+12, 56.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-28 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh

Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 47.5) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona

Los Angeles Rams (-9, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6, 54) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston

Carolina Panthers (n/a) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

Miami Dolphins (n/a) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco

New York Giants (+9.5, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland

Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England

Minnesota Vikings (+7, 57.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers (+8, 52) at New Orleans Saints: 26-24 New Orleans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) at Chicago Bears

As one might have expected, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got off to a bit of a slow start this season. This is, after all, his first time playing with a new team and in a new system in roughly two decades, and he didn't have a preseason with which to prepare.

The 43-year-old has posted a passer rating of at least 115 in each of the past two games, though, and the Buccaneers have rattled off three straight victories. Brady tossed five touchdowns in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With a defense ranked second against the run and ninth in points allowed, Tampa is finally looking like the title contender many expected it to be coming into the season. The Buccaneers are also well-equipped to handle the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

While the Bears have a solid defense—ranked seventh in points allowed—their offense leaves a lot to be desired. Against Tampa's defense, Nick Foles is going to have to take over the game, and he simply doesn't have the weapons around him to do so.

Aside from Allen Robinson II, no Bears player has more than 150 receiving yards on the year.

While Foles has beaten Brady in a shootout before, that was with different teams and at different stages in their careers. Don't expect it to happen this time around.

Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) vs. New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys just got embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns while giving up more than 300 rushing yards and falling to 1-3 in the process. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, however, it's not an issue of try-hard.

"We don't have an effort issue," he said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Unfortunately, McCarthy is inadvertently suggesting that Dallas' league-worst scoring defense is the result of a talent issue. That's a problem that just isn't simply going to go away.

If the Cowboys are going to turn things around, they have to notch a win this week against the New York Giants. They will. While the Giants fought hard against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, they don't have the overall talent needed to keep pace with a superior offense.

And Dallas does have a superior offense. While the Cowboys defense is laughable, the offense ranks first in yardage and third in points scored. The issue is that Dallas has often played from behind and has gotten away from the run—the team ranks just 28th in rushing attempts.

Expect Dallas to play from ahead in this one and to lean on Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as it has done in the past. A methodical offensive approach, a few timely defensive plays and the occasional deep shot to Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb should allow the Cowboys to find the sort of outcome that would qualify as a statement win against a better opponent.

Cleveland Browns (+3) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Browns and the Indianapolis Colts both sit at 3-1, making this one of the more interesting matchups of Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis has a legitimately elite defense that ranks first against the pass, first in yards allowed and first in scoring. It's worth noting, however, that Indy has won against a Minnesota Vikings team that was struggling in Week 2, the listless New York Jets and the offensively challenged Bears.

The Browns, who rank first in rushing and fourth in scoring, represent a different challenge entirely. Their running game gives them a chance to make strides, even against a quality defense.

On the other side of the ball, Cleveland has been opportunistic, if not overly impressive. It has 10 takeaways on the season and is +6 in turnover differential. The Browns also have 11 sacks on the season while surrendering just six.

Can the Colts still pull out the win in this one? Absolutely, but expect it to be by less than three points. When a team can dominate on the ground, win in the tranches and make game-changing plays on defense, it's going to be tough to handle.

Cleveland and the points get the nod here.