Oilers' Connor McDavid 'Feeling Well' After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Edmonton Oilers announced center Connor McDavid tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"Since that time, he has been in voluntary self-quarantine at his home," the announcement read. "He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols. He is feeling well and is experiencing mild symptoms."

The announcement comes well after Edmonton's season ended Aug. 7 with a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL's Stanley Cup Qualifier Round.

McDavid, 23, is one of the best players in the NHL and already has a sparkling resume of on-ice success.

The three-time All-Star won the 2016-17 Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player and also has two Art Ross Trophies (top point scorer) and two Ted Lindsay Awards (most outstanding player as chosen by the players association).

He appeared in 64 games this season and finished with 97 points, 63 assists and 34 goals.

The NHL has not yet announced when the 2020-21 campaign will begin after the 2019-20 one was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league finished its season inside bubble-like environments in Toronto and Edmonton in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.