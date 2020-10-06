NFL Predictions Week 5: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Even at 43 years old, Tom Brady is still playing well. And although it took him a bit to get going in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has the team atop the NFC South four weeks into the 2020 NFL campaign.

Brady and the Bucs are 3-1, and he's passed for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns in the first four games of his career with a team other than the New England Patriots. And after throwing three interceptions in the first two weeks, he's only thrown one over the past two.

Now, Tampa Bay will be getting the Week 5 action started with a road matchup against the Chicago Bears. It may already be in first place in the NFC South, but it could strengthen its lead with a quality win over Chicago, which also enters this matchup at 3-1.

Here's a look at the full Week 5 schedule, along with odds and predictions, followed by some of the top matchups to watch, including Thursday's Bucs-Bears clash.

Week 5 Schedule, Odds, Predictions

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) at Chicago Bears: Tampa Bay 31-16

Sunday, Oct. 11

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (no line): Atlanta 34-31

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (no line): Buffalo 30-28

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12): Kansas City 31-21

Arizona Cardinals (-6.5) at New York Jets: Arizona 27-14

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7): Pittsburgh 21-19

Los Angeles Rams (-9) at Washington Football Team: Los Angeles 28-17

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5): Baltimore 34-20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6): Houston 31-28

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (no line): San Francisco 24-18

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 27-24

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-9): Dallas 38-15

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (no line): New England 26-22

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7): Seattle 34-21

Monday, Oct. 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5): New Orleans 31-21

Week 5 Matchups to Watch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears



Both of these teams are 3-1, among the best records in the NFC. However, it's possible they could be trending in two different directions.

Since losing their season opener to the Saints, the Buccaneers have won three straight games. That includes a 38-31 victory over the Chargers in Week 4, during which Brady threw five touchdown passes, each to a different receiver. Even with some of Tampa Bay's top offensive players out (wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette), the veteran quarterback has the team rolling.

The Bears opened with three straight wins, but they lost to the Colts in Week 4. They're having some offensive struggles, and they already made a quarterback switch, benching Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles. Neither has played particularly well, but Chicago's defense has been solid, averaging 345.3 total yards allowed per game, so it could be tough on Tampa Bay's potent offense.

It'll be a quick turnaround for this Thursday night matchup, and that could benefit Brady and his wealth of experience. But this has the potential to be a close game, even if the Buccaneers are favored to win.

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

After their Week 4 game was postponed due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests, the Titans had no new positive tests to report Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. So, they may end up being good to return to action in Week 5. And if that's the case, they'll be playing in an exciting matchup.

Neither Tennessee nor Buffalo has yet to lose a game this season. The Bills improved to 4-0 with a 30-23 win at Las Vegas on Sunday, as quarterback Josh Allen continues to have a tremendous start, passing for 1,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception.

Even if the Titans play, it's possible they could be missing some key players depending on COVID-19 testing. However, assuming they have their standout players active, they could give the Bills a competitive matchup and potentially hand them their first loss, as Tennessee has played well during its 3-0 start.

Running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing in 2019, was starting to get going after a bit of a slow start prior to the Week 4 postponement. In Week 3, he had 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a win over the Vikings.

It will be interesting to see how he fares against a Bills defense allowing only 101 rushing yards per game.

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

This is a matchup of one of the best defenses in the NFL this season (the Colts) against a high-powered offense filled with playmakers (the Browns). And that makes this matchup between solid AFC teams one to watch during Week 5.

On the strength of their defensive play, the Colts are 3-1 after beating the Bears in Week 4. Indianapolis is allowing an NFL-best 236.3 total yards per game, limiting its opponents on both the ground (77 rushing yards allowed per game) and through the air (159.3 passing yards allowed per game).

But Cleveland could be more difficult to stop than some of Indianapolis' previous opponents. Although the Browns will be without top running back Nick Chubb (right MCL injury), they have fellow running back Kareem Hunt and top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off a three-touchdown performance in Cleveland's Week 4 win at Dallas.

Although the Browns got off to a slow start with a 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1, they've bounced back with three straight wins, scoring at least 34 points in each of those victories. If they can keep it rolling, they may be difficult for even the Colts' strong defense to stop.