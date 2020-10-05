Roger Goodell Sends Memo to All NFL Teams Emphasizing COVID-19 Protocols

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As the NFL handles a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced two games to be postponed, league commissioner Roger Goodell has sent out a memo reemphasizing COVID-19 protocols and introducing new changes.

New rules include changes to the free-agent tryout process, a ban on off-site gatherings and a video-monitoring system to be implemented across the league, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Simply put, compliance is mandatory," read the memo.

The video-monitoring system will be used "to ensure compliance with the protocols—particularly the mandate that all staff and players wear PPE while in a club facility and on travel at all times."

After three weeks of no issues, the league's Week 4 schedule was impacted by the coronavirus.

The Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Week 7 amid an outbreak in Tennessee in which 10 players and 10 team personnel tested positive for the virus, though there were no new cases on Monday.

On Saturday, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, in addition to the Chiefs' practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. Both players were moved to the COVID-19 injured reserve list, and after no new positive tests, the Patriots traveled to Kansas City on Monday in two separate planes for the rescheduled game that kicks off at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Fines were issued to four head coaches—Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Vic Fangio and Sean McVay—after they did not wear masks during games, and the league threatened suspension or the loss of draft picks for further issues, according to ESPN.

In the memo, Goodell suggested teams hold meetings virtually, wear masks during practice, travel with fewer players and personnel, and spend less time in common areas such as locker rooms.

"The protocols do not implement themselves, however, and our progress thus far cannot lead us to complacency," the memo read. "Complacency is our shared opponent. We must reinforce our commitment to full adherence to our mandatory safety protocols and best practices."