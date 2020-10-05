    Roger Goodell Sends Memo to All NFL Teams Emphasizing COVID-19 Protocols

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 5, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    As the NFL handles a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced two games to be postponed, league commissioner Roger Goodell has sent out a memo reemphasizing COVID-19 protocols and introducing new changes.

    New rules include changes to the free-agent tryout process, a ban on off-site gatherings and a video-monitoring system to be implemented across the league, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    "Simply put, compliance is mandatory," read the memo.

    The video-monitoring system will be used "to ensure compliance with the protocols—particularly the mandate that all staff and players wear PPE while in a club facility and on travel at all times." 

    After three weeks of no issues, the league's Week 4 schedule was impacted by the coronavirus.

    The Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Week 7 amid an outbreak in Tennessee in which 10 players and 10 team personnel tested positive for the virus, though there were no new cases on Monday.

    On Saturday, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, in addition to the Chiefs' practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. Both players were moved to the COVID-19 injured reserve list, and after no new positive tests, the Patriots traveled to Kansas City on Monday in two separate planes for the rescheduled game that kicks off at 7:05 p.m. ET. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Fines were issued to four head coaches—Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Vic Fangio and Sean McVay—after they did not wear masks during games, and the league threatened suspension or the loss of draft picks for further issues, according to ESPN

    In the memo, Goodell suggested teams hold meetings virtually, wear masks during practice, travel with fewer players and personnel, and spend less time in common areas such as locker rooms.

    "The protocols do not implement themselves, however, and our progress thus far cannot lead us to complacency," the memo read. "Complacency is our shared opponent. We must reinforce our commitment to full adherence to our mandatory safety protocols and best practices."

    Related

      Texans Fire Bill O'Brien

      Bill O'Brien has been fired as Houston's head coach and GM, effective immediately

      Texans Fire Bill O'Brien
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Fire Bill O'Brien

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Fines Raiders Players

      TE Darren Waller fined $30K, Derek Carr and others fined $15K for not wearing masks at Waller's fundraiser (NFL Network)

      NFL Fines Raiders Players
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Fines Raiders Players

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card 🔤

      🗣 Coaching complaints 🔥 OBJ all the way back? 📲 TB12 balling and other Week 4 storylines

      B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card 🔤
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card 🔤

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante Says He’s Out Tonight

      Packers star WR tweets he ‘proved’ his hamstring is ready to play but Green Bay is still holding him out.

      *Update: Davante has since deleted the tweet

      Davante Says He’s Out Tonight
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Davante Says He’s Out Tonight

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report