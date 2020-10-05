French Open 2020: Tuesday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The lone Tuesday matchup at the 2020 French Open between seeded singles players could be one of the tournament's best matches.

US Open winner Dominic Thiem faces Diego Schwartzman in the middle of the five-match schedule inside Court Philppe=Chartrier.

Thiem was listed as one of the pre-tournament favorites alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, but he faces the most difficult path to the semifinals.

Nadal has an easier matchup on his hands in the quarterfinal round against 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

Although Sinner has taken out two seeded players, Nadal presents a few steps up in competition on the Roland Garros clay, where the Spaniard has won 12 times.

Elina Svitolina is the lone women's seed to play her final-eight match Tuesday. The opening contest inside Chartrier will be the conclusion of the round of 16, as Ons Jabeur faces American Danielle Collins.

The full schedule of play for Tuesday can be found on RolandGarros.com.

Predictions

Dominic Thiem Survives Challenge From Diego Schwartzman



Schwartzman is the biggest threat to any of the top three seeds in the men's draw.

The 12th-seeded Argentinian has not lost a set at Roland Garros, defeated Nadal in Rome and tested Djokovic over two sets in the Italian Open final.

In nine of the 12 sets he has played on the Paris clay, Schwartzman has outscored opponents by three games or more.

He is not expected to produce the same level of dominance against the third-seeded Thiem, but he could pose a significant challenge to the Austrian.

The US Open champion displayed some flaws in his five-set win over French wild-card Hugo Gaston in the fourth round.

Thiem struggled at times with his first-serve conversion, as only 67 percent of those shots were in play. He also had trouble on Gaston's serve by winning 35 percent of receiving points.

Schwartzman took 54 percent of the points on Lorenzo Sonego's serve in the fourth round and was efficient on break-point opportunities by winning eight of 11.

The Argentinian owns two career wins over Thiem, including one on clay in Buenos Aires in 2019.

If Schwartzman continues to play with confidence and returns well on Thiem's serve, he could push the No. 3 seed to four or five sets.

There is no guarantee that the No. 12 seed can win the match, but if there is a candidate most likely to spring an upset Tuesday, he is the choice.

Elina Svitolina Continues To Carve Path Toward Women's Final



The path is wide open for Svitolina to make the women's singles final from the top part of the draw.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist and eliminated three of her four opponents at Roland Garros in straight sets.

Svitolina turned in her most impressive performance in the fourth round against France's Caroline Garcia, as she won 6-3, 6-1.

The No. 3 seed should play with loads of confidence Tuesday after dispatching one of the most experienced players left in the field.

She also owns an edge in experience over Nadia Podoroska, who is making her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance.

Svitolina captured her last two quarterfinal matches in two sets. She beat Karolina Muchova last year at Wimbledon and Johanna Konta at the 2019 US Open.

If her form continues Tuesday, she could be one step away from her first Grand Slam final for the third time in her career, and she should be heavily favored against either Iga Swiatek or Martina Trevisan in the next round.

