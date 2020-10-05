French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, Petra Kvitova Headline Monday's Results

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Top seeds continue to face significant resistance on Day 9 at the 2020 French Open.

Quarterfinals appearances were on the line Monday for big names like Novak Djokovic, Petra Kvitova, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sofia Kenin. Unseeded players were also trying to follow in the path of young prospects like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, who clinched spots in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

There has been plenty of drama throughout the entire tournament at Roland Garros to this point, ensuring all competitors remained on their toes through the latest Round 4 action in Paris.

Monday Schedule/Results

Men's Draw

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. No. 15 Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

No. 5 Stefan Tsitsipas def. No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2

No. 13 Andrey Rublev def. Marton Fucsovics, 6(4)-7, 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(3)

No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Altmaier

Women's Draw

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Shuai Zhang, 6-2, 6-4

Laura Siegemund def. Paula Badosa, 7-5, 6-2

No. 4 Sofia Kenin vs. Fiona Ferro

No. 30 Ons Jabeur vs. Danielle Collins

Recap

Men's Draw

Thanks to upsets throughout the early rounds, there were zero matchups between seeded players in the women's draw in Round 4 and only two in the men's draw. Both of them took place Monday.

The battle between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 15 Karen Khachanov highlighted the schedule, with the top seed seeking his 11th straight quarterfinal appearance in this event.

Each player showcased his ability during some long rallies that ended with excellent shots:

Djokovic still got the points when they mattered most, forcing two breaks in the first set. He then saved all four break chances in the second set to give himself a commanding lead in the match.

Khachanov fought his way back in the third set, winning three straight games before getting two break opportunities to go up 4-2. Djokovic held serve when he needed, however, making it the first of four straight games to close out the third set 6-3.

Though the match finished in three sets, it was closer than the score would indicate.

The other anticipated battle didn't last as long as some expected as No. 5 Stefan Tsitsipas defeated No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

Tsitsipas lost his first two sets in the tournament but overcame that and kept his momentum:

Dimitrov was as dangerous as ever with his serve, although he had zero breaks in the three sets. This was enough to force a tiebreak in the second set, but his poor receiving work prevented him from remaining competitive in this battle.

The fourth round was still the furthest Dimitrov has ever advanced at Roland Garros.

Tsitsipas will advance to face No. 13 Andrey Rublev, who survived a tough battle against Marton Fucsovics in a match that lasted three hours and 54 minutes for four sets. It was the second match of the tournament that lasted more than three hours for Rublev, who had a five-set thriller against Sam Querrey in Round 1.

Fucsovics had eight aces and 61 winners in Monday's match, although Rublev came through with some excellent shots to pull ahead of his opponent.

It continues what has been a breakout year for the Russian, who already has three titles this season.

Women's Draw

Petra Kvitova is in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012 after another impressive showing against Shuai Zhang in Round 4.

The No. 7 seed dominated with her first serve and finished with 23 winners in the two sets compared to just nine from Zhang.

It continued an impressive comeback for Kvitova, who was the victim of a knife attack in 2016 before returning to the sport at this event in 2017. She noted the importance of her current run after the match:

On the court, Kvitova has been outstanding with eight straight-set wins through four rounds.

Laura Siegemund has taken a different path but earned her first quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam after a win over Paula Badosa.

The German won 72 percent of her first-serve points and was accurate throughout the match. Badosa struggled with three double faults and 30 unforced errors to go with just 12 winners, giving her little chance to keep up in this one.