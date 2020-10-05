Novak Djokovic Advances to French Open Quarters with Win vs. Karen Khachanov

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

For the 11th straight year, Novak Djokovic is headed to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Djokovic advanced past Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in their fourth-round match Monday, continuing toward a potential collision with Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

The world No. 1 is 35-1 in the 2020 calendar year, with his only loss coming via disqualification at the U.S. Open.

Khachanov came into the tie with a fighting chance, having defeated Djokovic at the 2018 Rolex Paris Masters. But this version of Djokovic, who is seemingly on a warpath to atone for his U.S. Open gaffe, wasn't going to allow a repeat. Djokovic overwhelmed Khachanov on service points, winning 70 percent on his first serves and a solid 61 on second-serve attempts.

The match probably would have been over sooner if Djokovic did a better job of converting break points. Khachanov scrambled to save nine of 15 break attempts to stay in the match but only managed two of his own.

Djokovic moves on to play either Pablo Carreno Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier. Playing Busta would bring things full circle. The Spaniard was Djokovic's opponent when he struck a line judge with a ball at Flushing Meadows, giving Carreno Busta his only win over the Serb in four tries.

Altmaier, perhaps the biggest surprise on the men's side, has never gone head-to-head against Djokovic. He would be the third novel opponent Djokovic has played during the French Open, having previously defeated Daniel Elahi Galan and Ricardas Berankis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think if you impose yourself from the very beginning on the court, which I have in those first three matches here, then it makes it hard for them to really believe that they can come back and make a turnaround in the match," Djokovic said of playing first-time opponents.

Regardless of his opponent, Djokovic will walk into the quarterfinals as a significant favorite and appears to be a good bet for his second French Open championship.