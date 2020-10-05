NFL Week 5 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season has had its fair share of fun surprises thus far. The Philadelphia Eagles got their first win of the campaign in an upset of the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Burrow got the first win of his NFL career, and the Cleveland Browns outdueled the Dallas Cowboys in one of the wildest shootouts of the season to date.

The week will wrap with a Monday-night doubleheader featuring the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

While there are two potentially thrilling games left on the Week-4 slate, we're going to look ahead and see what surprises might be in store for Week 5. We'll run down every game, along with score predictions and the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5, 45) at Chicago Bears: 27-20 Tampa Bay

Cincinnati Bengals (+13.5, 52) at Baltimore Ravens: 33-21 Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo

Las Vegas Raiders (n/a) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-28 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (n/a) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5, 46.5) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona

Los Angeles Rams (-9, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 54) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston

Carolina Panthers (n/a) at Atlanta Falcons: 30-27 Atlanta

Miami Dolphins (n/a) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco

New York Giants (+9, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas

Indianapolis Colts (-1, 48) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland

Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England

Minnesota Vikings (+7.5, 57.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers (+8, 52) at New Orleans Saints: 26-23 New Orleans

Cincinnati Bengals (+13.5) at Baltimore Ravens

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens managed to bounce back from their Week-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They thumped the Washington Football Team to the tune of 31-17 and showed that they can be one of the AFC's top contenders in 2020.

"We're close," said Mark Andrews, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun. "It's just little things here and there that need to be tightened up."

While Baltimore beat Washington by two touchdowns, it could struggle to do the same against the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow is proving to be an NFL-caliber signal-caller, and when he, Joe Mixon and the Bengals offense are clicking, they can be dangerous.

Cincinnati has scored at least 23 points in each of its last three games, while going 1-1-1 in that span. Burrow has passed for at least 300 yards in each of his last three outings.

While Burrow and the Bengals aren't likely to outduel Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, expect them to get enough offensive production to make things interesting.

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5, 46.5) at New York Jets

The Arizona Cardinals are on a two-game losing streak, but there's a good chance that it comes to an end against the New York Jets in Week 5.

The Jets are a lost team right now, having been defeated in its first four games while playing like the worst team in football. Quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't shown the growth one would expect from a third-year quarterback, and Adam Gase is coaching as the lamest of ducks.

The New York defense, meanwhile, has been inconsistent at best. The Jets rank 22nd against the run and 15th against the pass, but they've allowed the third-most points in the NFL—32.75 of them per game.

If the Jets can give up 37 points and lose by 11 to the banged-up Broncos and third-string quarterback Brett Rypien, they're not going to stand much of a chance against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys OVER 54 Total Points

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Like the Jets, the New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in football over the first month of the season. Saquon Barkley is out for the year, and the Giants offense has been a disaster as a result—it produced just nine points against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Yet New York should be able to get a little something going against the Dallas Cowboys and the league's worst scoring defense. They aren't likely to do enough to win, mind you, but Daniel Jones and Co. should put up enough points to help this one hit the over.

Dallas has allowed an average of 36.5 points and just gave up 49 to the Cleveland Browns. At the same time, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense has been on a role. They've averaged 31.5 points, third-most in the NFL.

There should be a fair amount of back-and-forth in this one, just as there was in the Cowboys-Browns game. Dallas should pull away late, but don't expect it to put on a defensive clinic. The Cowboys will give up three-plus touchdowns and still win by two scores.