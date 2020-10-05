2021 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 4 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The race toward the top of the 2021 NFL draft has had its fair share of twists and turns to this point. Teams like the New York Jets and the New York Giants are in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick, which is not a huge surprise. However, the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers are also headed toward top-10 selections.

There is still time for the NFL's basement-dwellers to rebound, of course, but it's also not too early for them to begin preparing for next April's selection process.

What might the first round of the 2021 NFL draft look like? Here, you'll find a look at the current selection order—from Tankathon—and mock selections for every prospect in the first round.

2021 NFL Mock Draft

1. New York Giants: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Atlanta Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

5. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

6. Washington Football Team: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami

8. Detroit Lions: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

9. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

12. Denver Broncos: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

14. Carolina Panthers: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

15. Arizona Cardinals: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16. Las Vegas Raiders: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

17. San Francisco 49ers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

18. New England Patriots: Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Dylan Moss, LB, Alabama

20. New Orleans Saints: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

22. Cleveland Browns: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

23. Indianapolis Colts Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

24. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

25. Chicago Bears: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams): Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

29. Green Bat Packers: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

30. Tennessee Titans: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

31. New York Jets (from Seattle): Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

32. Buffalo Bills: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

1. New York Giants: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Would the New York Giants really give up on 2019 sixth-overall draft pick Daniel Jones at quarterback? At this point in the season? Probably. Jones has shown glimpses of promise, but nhe has yet to establish himself as a franchise quarterback.

Through four weeks, the Duke product has 889 yards with two touchdowns, five interceptions and a lowly passer rating of just 68.3.

Just as relevant is the fact that another lost season could mean the end of the line for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and/or head coach Joe Judge. If one or both of the two are out, the new regime could look to add its own man under center.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence remains the top quarterback prospect in this draft class, and it's not hard to envision the Giants treating Jones like the Arizona Cardinals did Josh Rosen in order to land the Tigers standout.

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Jets could also look to turn the page on their young signal-caller—in their case, 2018 third-overall pick Sam Darnold. The USC product has shown nothing more than the occasional flash of brilliance and has more often played like an unfinished and unpolished prospect.

A bigger piece of the puzzle could be the fact that head coach Adam Gase appears unlikely to survive the 2020 season.

"We're working to get this thing right. I'm not happy about this," Gase said of the team's 0-4 start, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I know we can play way better than this."

The issue is that the Jets are not getting things right under Gase. The team is undisciplined, noncompetitive and irrelevant under his guidance. Barring a shocking turnaround, New York will likely move on before or during the offseason.

Gase's replacement will likely want his own quarterback, and Ohio State's Justin Fields could be sitting there at No. 2 for the taking.

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Miami Dolphins have to be pretty thrilled with their decision to trade offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans last offseason. While Tunsil has been solid for Houston—he hasn't allowed a sack this season, according to Pro Football Focus—he's also going to carry a cap hit of $19.4 million next season.

The Texans, meanwhile, are sinking fast and are set to hand Miami the No. 3 pick in next year's draft.

With Houston's selection, Miami can scoop up the best tackle prospect in the draft, Oregon's Penei Sewell. He can be the new anchor for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and will come at a fraction of the price of Tunsil.

While a draft prospect in the proverbial bush isn't as valuable as a veteran in hand, Sewell will be in position to learn and grow alongside Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future. Tunsil will be 30 by the time Tagovailoa's rookie contract expires, assuming Miami exercises its fifth-year option.