Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

If your fantasy football team hasn't been affected by injuries this season, then consider yourself one of the lucky few. Because there continue to be top players getting slowed by ailments, creating holes in fantasy lineups for many managers.

Some key running backs left Sunday's action with injuries, and the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler (knee/hamstring), the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (knee) and the Arizona Cardinals' Kenyan Drake (chest) could all now miss time.

Those possible absences could create opportunities for other players, though, and fantasy managers may need to find suitable replacements to keep their team from falling off in Week 5 and beyond.

After the flex rankings for Week 5, we'll take a look at some waiver-wire players who could be targeted to help fill some of the holes on rosters.

Week 5 Flex Rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (vs. LAC)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (at NYJ)

4. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)

5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LV)

6. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIN)

7. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (at SEA)

9. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIN)

10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LV)

11. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams (at WAS)

12. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings (at SEA)

13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (vs. BUF)

14. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (vs. MIA)

15. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers (at ATL)

16. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans (vs. JAX)

17. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIN)

18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LV)

19. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

20. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)

21. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (at WAS)

22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)

23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CHI)

24. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (at PIT)

25. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. PHI)

26. Todd Gurley II, RB, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

27. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. PHI)

28. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears (vs. TB)

29. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. PHI)

30. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team (vs. LAR)

31. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts (at CLE)

32. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (vs. IND)

33. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans (vs. JAX)

34. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots (vs. DEN)

35. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (vs. TB)

36. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (vs. BUF)

37. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)

38. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns (vs. IND)

39. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (at ATL)

40. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (at DAL)

41. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (at HOU)

42. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams (at WAS)

43. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (at HOU)

44. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)

45. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (at CLE)

46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (at TEN)

47. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (at KC)

48. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets (vs. ARI)

49. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (at NO)

50. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets (vs. ARI)

Waiver-Wire Targets, Projections



Scotty Miller, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15 percent rostered in Yahoo; 12 percent in ESPN)

With Chris Godwin out due to a hamstring injury, Scotty Miller is in line to continue getting an expanded role in the Buccaneers' offense.

The second-year receiver has at least 73 receiving yards in three of his first four games this season, and he scored his first touchdown of the season in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Miller was also targeted a season-high seven times against Los Angeles, as he continues to develop a connection with veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who threw five touchdowns in a big day for Tampa Bay's offense.

Miller, 23, should continue to stay involved, and his numbers may even go up as we get deeper into the season.

The Buccaneers have a quick turnaround this week, as they're set to play Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears. That may prevent Godwin from being on the field, and Tampa Bay has some other offensive players banged up, as running back Leonard Fournette didn't play due to an ankle injury and top wide receiver Mike Evans missed some time with an ankle injury (although he did come back into the game).

If Godwin is out again, Miller becomes a worthwhile starting option in Week 5. And he may even reach that level when Godwin returns to full health if he continues to keep putting up solid numbers.

Projection: Five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (32 percent rostered in Yahoo; 24 percent in ESPN)

It's becoming evident that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be looking to his fellow rookie this season, as Tee Higgins has emerged as a top target in Cincinnati's offense.

In Week 3, Higgins had his first two career touchdowns in a tie with the Eagles. Then, he had four receptions for a season-high 77 yards in the win over Jacksonville on Sunday while also recording a 13-yard carry.

At 6'4" and only 21 years old, he is likely to become a big target for the Bengals for years to come, which is why they took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He's had 16 passes come his way over the past two weeks, showing that Burrow is trying to keep him involved.

In Week 5, the Bengals are going on the road to take on the Ravens. And while Baltimore is likely to win that matchup, it could end up being a strong fantasy day for Higgins and some members of Cincinnati's passing offense.

If the Bengals are behind, they're likely to be going through the air quite a bit. So, Higgins should have opportunities to rack up some yardage and potentially get back into the end zone. And there will also be some matchups later in the season that he should be able to exploit, making him a strong option as a long-term addition.

Projection: Seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (34 percent rostered in Yahoo; 26 percent in ESPN)

Even before Drake left Sunday's game with a chest injury, the Cardinals' starting running back hadn't put up huge numbers this season. Through four weeks, he has 254 yards on 67 carries, and his lone touchdown came in the Week 1 win at San Francisco.

Chase Edmonds has not been getting a ton of opportunities while Drake is healthy, but there's a chance he could get more later in the season. And if Drake misses any time at all, the 24-year-old will likely see a heavy workload increase to make up for those lost carries.

Although Drake has been the Cardinals' lead back, Edmonds has been active in the passing game, notching at least three receptions in three of their first four games. On Sunday, he had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, his second receiving score of the season.

Keep an eye on Drake's status, and if it appears he even may be limited, add Edmonds from the waiver wire. If not, at least continue to monitor whether Drake gets it going, because his teammate could be getting more touches as the season goes on.

Projection: 50 total yards and a touchdown (assuming Drake plays; better numbers if not).