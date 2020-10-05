Derek Carr 'Sick of Losing' After Raiders Fall to 2-2 with Defeat vs. Bills

David Becker/Associated Press

Things seemed to be trending in the right direction for the Las Vegas Raiders when they won their first two games of the 2020 campaign.

Those positive feelings are a thing of the past following Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which was the team's second consecutive defeat and left quarterback Derek Carr in a venting mood.

"I'm sick of losing," he said after throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "I'm sick of working as hard as I do, and as we do, and going out there and losing. I mean, it sucks. Enough is enough. The things that are hurting us in these close games is not them; it's us. That's the hard part to swallow."

A 2-2 record through four games is far from the end of the Raiders' chances at the postseason even if they are looking up at the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but Carr is also just 41-57 in his career.

Gutierrez noted only his brother, David (56), had more quarterback losses than Carr's 55 through his first six years in the league.

Carr lost a key fumble in the fourth quarter and was frustrated after the loss:

"Me being here, my seventh year, I've seen too much crap. I've seen a whole bunch of crap, if I'm just being honest with you.

"Is it going to take my positivity and my joy away? Absolutely not. I'm going to be me, regardless. But is it OK for me to be a little hot, a little pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments."

It wasn't all bad news for the signal-caller, as he passed Ken Stabler for the most touchdown passes in franchise history with his 151st:

Things won't get much easier for the Raiders in the immediate future, as they play Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next two games.

The Raiders have only made the playoffs once since they selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, and they lost in the AFC Wild Card Round to end their 2016 campaign. In fact, that was the only time Carr finished a season with a winning record in his career.

If Sunday's comments were any indication, he has every intention of adding a second season to that list.