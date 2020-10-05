Lessons from Week 4 in the NFL: The Browns Need to Be Taken Seriously

1 of 8

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

You're allowed to doubt the Cleveland Browns. They've teased us before, and none of us owe them the benefit of the doubt following 17 consecutive non-playoff seasons.

But this Browns team is different. It's more talented than the 2019 edition that let everyone down. It's better-coached, as well, and much more disciplined. Cleveland is 3-1 for the first time since 2001, and it's riding a three-game winning streak for just the sixth time in the last decade.

By no means are the Browns worthy of leapfrogging the Kansas City Chiefs in anyone's power rankings, but the fact is the production is finally matching the talent on that roster. Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett are transcendent game-changers when they're at their best, and that was the case as the Browns put up a second consecutive double-digit-point victory Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns have now scored more than 30 points in three straight weeks. They've got the requisite top-end talent on both sides of the ball to compensate for back-seven defensive shortcomings and the depth on offense to survive injuries—like the one top back Nick Chubb suffered Sunday—or off days from evolving quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland is too good not to grab one of the AFC's seven playoff spots, especially considering Freddie Kitchens is no longer around to do more harm than good. They're no longer a punchline, and their next two opponents, the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, should proceed with caution.