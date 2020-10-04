Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy FootballOctober 5, 2020
Following Week 4, fantasy managers who need a tight end should make a move on the waiver wire. One player has emerged as a viable target in a high-scoring offense while another could see more action at the position because of injury.
In some concerning news, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is "expected to miss multiple weeks," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has a clear-cut replacement who should be on rosters until further notice.
Two quarterbacks rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues have favorable matchups, which is an important note for managers with Matthew Stafford on a Week 5 bye.
Lastly, two wide receivers have struggled through four weeks. Instead of dropping a borderline starter, you can use that player as a trade asset in a buy-low scenario. Which Pro Bowlers could potentially post solid numbers after a modest first quarter of the 2020 campaign?
Check out the top targets and waiver-wire pickups going into Week 5. All selections are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates for Week 5
QB Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU (46 percent rostered)
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL (19 percent rostered)
RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NO (54 percent rostered)
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU (24 percent rostered)
WR Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI (16 percent rostered)
WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL (33 percent rostered) (33 percent rostered)
TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG (52 percent rostered)
TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI (57 percent rostered)
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Laviska Shenault Jr. has five catches in consecutive games. In Week 3, he only recorded 33 receiving yards without DJ Chark Jr. on the field. The Colorado product listed second on the Jacksonville Jaguars in that category with 86 Sunday.
Jaguars wideout Keelan Cole Sr. had a strong start to the season, converting 18 targets into 15 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns, but he has gone scoreless in consecutive outings.
Shenault hasn't made a major impact on the ground yet, but he's logged eight carries for 48 yards, which suggests offensive coordinator Jay Gruden will exercise some creativity with the versatile rookie playmaker.
Next week, the Jaguars will face the Houston Texans who have allowed at least 28 points in each of their four games. Shenault could reach the end zone as he continues to grow within the offense.
TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have allowed an average 42 points over their last three outings. With that defense, the offense will have to push the pace and outscore its opponents. Based on that conclusion, the unit can feature three or four fantasy-relevant players.
Although the Cowboys have a strong trio of wideouts featuring Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz still manages to carve out a role in the passing offense. He's eclipsed 71 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in two of his last three games.
In a high-scoring matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Schultz tied with running back Ezekiel Elliott for the second-most targets (eight) behind Cooper.
Next on the schedule, the Cowboys have a division game against a mediocre New York Giants defense. Managers should plug all Cowboys offensive players into their lineups, including Schultz.
TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This also goes down as a sleeper pick. Rob Gronkowski has recorded more than 30 receiving yards in one out of four contests. However, he could see an uptick in targets and production going forward.
Fellow tight end O.J. Howard exited the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with an Achilles injury. Head coach Bruce Arians had a grim update on him (h/t ESPN's Field Yates):
"Bucs coach Bruce Arians just said that TE O.J. Howard has a ruptured Achilles and is likely done for the year," Yates tweeted.
As the Buccaneers close ranks at tight end, Gronkowski and Cameron Brate will see more opportunities in the passing game, especially with Chris Godwin sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Gronkowski's past history with quarterback Tom Brady should give him a pathway back on the fantasy radar. On a short week, he's a decent pick up at tight end for managers in need of production at the position.
Fantasy Tip: Buy Low on WRs A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton
In recent years, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton came off the draft board early and remained locked into starting lineups for the entire season. That's not the case anymore. Neither wideout has eclipsed 53 receiving yards in a game.
Managers in your league may fade Green and Hilton until they resurface, but you can roll on the dice on either veteran in a trade and hope for an uptick in production through the remainder of the season.
Going into Week 4, Hilton led the Indianapolis Colts in targets (17), so he has a chance to rack up yards in favorable matchups. He'll face soft defenses in games against, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans (twice), Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. All those teams rank 16th or worse in passing yards or touchdowns allowed.
After Sunday's game, Green ranks second on the Bengals in targets (33), and quarterback Joe Burrow still looks his way in the red zone. Once they start to click, the 32-year-old wideout could serve as a viable WR3 or flex option for a good portion of the season.