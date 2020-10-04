Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 5

Following Week 4, fantasy managers who need a tight end should make a move on the waiver wire. One player has emerged as a viable target in a high-scoring offense while another could see more action at the position because of injury.

In some concerning news, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is "expected to miss multiple weeks," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has a clear-cut replacement who should be on rosters until further notice.

Two quarterbacks rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues have favorable matchups, which is an important note for managers with Matthew Stafford on a Week 5 bye.

Lastly, two wide receivers have struggled through four weeks. Instead of dropping a borderline starter, you can use that player as a trade asset in a buy-low scenario. Which Pro Bowlers could potentially post solid numbers after a modest first quarter of the 2020 campaign?

Check out the top targets and waiver-wire pickups going into Week 5. All selections are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.