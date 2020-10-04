French Open 2020: Simona Halep Loss, Rafael Nadal Win Highlight Sunday's Results

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Simona Halep was one of several top seeds who were eliminated from the 2020 French Open during a chaotic Sunday.

Trips to the quarterfinals were on the line at the start of the second week of action at Roland Garros, with big names like Halep, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem all trying to move on at the third Grand Slam of the year. Of course, this event has proved not to count out the unseeded players with Alexander Zverev and Kiki Bertens also suffering massive upsets.

Though there were a limited number of singles matches on Day 8, it was an eventful day in Paris.

Matches/Results

Women's Draw

Iga Swiatek def. No. 1 Simona Halep, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Elina Svitolina def. Caroline Garcia, 6-1, 6-3

Martina Trevisan def. No. 5 Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4

Nadia Podoroska def. Barbora Krejcikova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Men's Draw

Rafael Nadal def. Sebastian Korda, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

Jannik Sinner def. No. 6 Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 3 Dominic Thiem vs. Hugo Gaston

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Recap

Women's Draw

The matchup between the No. 1 seed and an unseeded player was as one-sided as you might expect, but it went the wrong way compared to projections on paper.

Iga Swiatek was dominant against the top-seeded Halep Sunday, dropping only three games without facing a single break point.

The Polish player had 30 winners on the day compared to just 12 for Halep, continuing her excellent run in this tournament after already earning straight-set victories over Marketa Vondrousova and Eugenie Bouchard.

Halep, who also hadn't dropped a set in her first three rounds entering the day, praised her opponent after the match:

"At this level nobody surprises anybody anymore," Halep said after the match. "Everyone has a big level."

Swiatek is one of three unseeded players in the quarterfinals so far, also including Martina Trevisan after she defeated No. 5 Kiki Bertens.

Trevisan had some excellent shots throughout the day, including the match winner in the second set:

Bertens also has herself to blame after 32 unforced errors in the match with five double-faults.

No. 3 Elina Svitolina was one of the few to advance unscathed after her win over Caroline Garcia. The Ukrainian won 77 percent of her first serves to keep Garcia from advancing any further in her home tournament.

Svitolina will now take on Nadia Podoroska, who outlasted Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.

Men's Draw

Rafael Nadal is not only into the quarterfinals, he hasn't even been tested after another straight-set victory over Sebastian Korda.

He moved to 97-2 at Roland Garros and continued an incredible run of dominance in the first few rounds:

Nadal provided little room for Korda to operate in this one, winning 59 percent of his receiving points in the match on the way to eight breaks. He dropped only four games and was never in danger of an upset.

While Korda was the last American standing in the tournament, the 20-year-old was not competitive in the fourth round.

Fellow youngster Jannik Sinner fared much better during his upset win over No. 6 Alexander Zverev.

The 19-year-old was aggressive throughout the match, excelling with his first serve while being unafraid to attack at the net. He also took care of business when given the chance, going 5-of-6 on break chances.

It puts him in rare territory while advancing to the quarterfinals.

Sinner is now set to face Nadal in the next round.