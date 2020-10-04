Rafael Nadal Defeats Sebastian Korda in Straight Sets at 2020 French Open

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal appears well on his way to a fourth straight French Open championship.

Nadal breezed past Sebastian Korda in a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 romp in their fourth-round match Sunday, continuing the display of dominance he's shown since arriving at Roland Garros. The 12-time French Open champion has not dropped a set and has lost two or fewer games in eight sets through four matches.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

