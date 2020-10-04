    Rafael Nadal Defeats Sebastian Korda in Straight Sets at 2020 French Open

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. in three sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Michel Euler/Associated Press

    Rafael Nadal appears well on his way to a fourth straight French Open championship.

    Nadal breezed past Sebastian Korda in a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 romp in their fourth-round match Sunday, continuing the display of dominance he's shown since arriving at Roland Garros. The 12-time French Open champion has not dropped a set and has lost two or fewer games in eight sets through four matches.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Nadal Defeats Sebastian Korda in Straight Sets at French Open

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Nadal Defeats Sebastian Korda in Straight Sets at French Open

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal sees off qualifier Sebastian Korda

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal sees off qualifier Sebastian Korda

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Simona Halep dumped out of French Open by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Simona Halep dumped out of French Open by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek

      Kevin Mitchell
      via the Guardian

      French Open Draws 🎾

      Check out full draws at Roland Garros here ➡️

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open Draws 🎾

      Rolandgarros
      via Rolandgarros