NFL Predictions Week 4: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

The Baltimore Ravens have an opportunity to take out all their frustration from losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The gap in talent between Baltimore and the Washington Football Team is reflected in the 14-point spread posted in favor of AFC North side. The Ravens are one of two NFL teams favored by more than 10 points in Week 4. The Los Angeles Rams are the other.

If you prefer to bet a smaller spread, there are plenty of other options, including the Indianapolis Colts, who are a field-goal favorite for their road trip to face the Chicago Bears.

NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Sunday, October 4

Baltimore (-14) at Washington (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45.5)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 42.5)

Arizona (-3) at Carolina (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 51.5)

Cleveland at Dallas (-4 (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 56)

Minnesota at Houston (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 53.5)

New Orleans (-3) at Detroit (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)

Seattle (-5.5) at Miami (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54.5)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 48)

Indianapolis (-3) at Chicago (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 43)

Buffalo (-3.5) at Las Vegas (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 52.5)

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-7.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 45)

Monday, October 5

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7) (8:15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 56.5)

All Times ET. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds Advice

Take Baltimore as the 2-Score Favorite

There are a few bits of good news that can be delivered to Baltimore for Week 4.

The first is the Ravens do not have to face Patrick Mahomes until the playoffs, and the second is Washington suffered both of its losses this season by double digits.

Washington is coming off a 14-point loss to Cleveland in which it turned over the ball on five occasions. In Week 2, it had three giveaways in a 15-point defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Baltimore is a much better team than Cleveland and Arizona on paper, and it should take advantage of the weaknesses in both aspects of Washington's game.

The Ravens forced six turnovers in their first three contests and they could feast on the ineffectiveness of Dwayne Haskins, who has three interceptions and a 56.4 completion percentage.

Marlon Humphrey, who recently signed a new contract, could be one of the Baltimore defenders to watch. He has an interception, a forced fumble and four passes defended. Even if Humphrey and the secondary just shut down Terry McLaurin and the Washington receivers, the Ravens could force quick possessions out of the NFC East side and, in some cases, earn good field position from stops.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II and Co. should have their way with a Washington defense that has allowed 318 rushing yards in the past two weeks.

If the Ravens confuse their opponent with different looks in the rushing attack, it may open the possibility for Jackson to hit the defense over the top on play-action sets. Mark Andrews should be the target of those plays as he looks to recover from an uncharacteristic three-catch performance. A year ago, Andrews had seven catches, 76 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's two games after a loss.

While the 14-point spread is large, even for one of the best NFL teams, John Harbaugh's team is more than capable of covering since it won by 14 or points on nine occasions in 2019.

Keep in Mind Frank Reich's Familiarity with Nick Foles

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles will reunite Sunday at Soldier Field.

Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Foles delivered the franchise's only Super Bowl victory. And his familiarity with the quarterback's strengths and weaknesses could be an advantage for the Colts, who are just three-point favorites.

The Colts offense enters Week 4 on a good run despite losing Marlon Mack, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. to injuries. Indianapolis' point total increased by eight in each of the past two weeks, and rookie Jonathan Taylor emerged as a high-volume producer with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.

Taylor could follow one of the best offensive lines in the NFL to more success in Week 4 against a Bears defense that allowed 144 rushing yards to Atlanta in Week 3.

Defensively, Reich could share the tendencies of Foles' game to give his team the edge in what could be a tight affair. The Colts have been impressive in all aspects of the defense by holding each of their three opponents to a maximum of 260 total yards.

If the AFC South side takes away the run game, like it did in the first two weeks, it could force Foles to beat it, which may be difficult if it has a strong read on what he is attempting to do.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.