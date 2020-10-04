NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Devan Dubnyk Trade, Tuukka Rask, More

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Devan Dubnyk is an 11-year NHL veteran and a three-time All-Star goaltender. He's been one of the league's standout players at his position since being traded to the Minnesota Wild in January 2015. However, he didn't fare quite as well during the 2019-20 campaign.

In 30 games for Minnesota this past season, Dubnyk had an .890 save percentage (his lowest since posting an .889 mark as a rookie for the Edmonton Oilers in 2009-10) and a 3.35 goals-against average, the second-worst mark of his career. He went 12-15-2 this season and didn't play in any of the Wild's four postseason games.

And it appears that Dubnyk's time in Minnesota could be nearing an end. According to Darren Dreger of TSN, there have been "promising" trade discussions regarding Dubnyk between the Wild and the San Jose Sharks. Dubnyk may be 34, but there's a chance he returns to form in 2020-21. From 2014-19, he had a .920 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average in 317 games (all but 19 with the Wild).

Before a half-season spell with the Arizona Coyotes, Dubnyk spent five seasons in Edmonton and had brief stints with the Nashville Predators (two games played) and the Montreal Canadiens (no games played) in 2014.

The Sharks are likely looking for a goaltender to pair with 30-year-old Martin Jones, whose play his fallen off dramatically over the past two seasons (.896 save percentage compared to .915 over the previous three campaigns).

Could Rask Be Traded from Boston?

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Tuukka Rask's season came to a bit of a surprising end earlier this year. The 33-year-old goaltender played four playoff games for the Boston Bruins in the NHL's bubble in Toronto but then decided to opt out of the postseason to return home to his family.

Is it possible that could mark the end of Rask's 13-year tenure in Boston? TSN's Frank Seravalli reported that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has "initiated conversations" about Rusk's market value over the past few weeks. While that doesn't necessarily mean Rask will be traded, perhaps Boston is open to the idea.

After being drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rask has spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins and is a two-time All-Star, a Vezina Trophy winner (2013-14) and a Jennings Trophy winner (2019-20). He's also still playing at a high level, as he was the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy this past season after posting a .929 save percentage and a 2.12 goals-against average in 41 games.

Rask also has a lot of playoff experience, as he's featured in 93 postseason games for Boston, during which he has a .926 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average. If teams are going to consider trading for the decorated Finn, it will be interesting to see how much the Bruins may want in return.

Latest on Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers' Future

John Locher/Associated Press

Since being the No. 1 overall pick of the Oilers in the 2011 NHL draft, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has gone on to play nine seasons for the team. His best have been the past two, during which he's totaled 130 points over 147 games. But the 27-year-old forward is set to hit free agency following the 2020-21 season.

With how well Nugent-Hopkins has played of late, it's possible Edmonton is looking to sign him to a long-term deal. In fact, Seravalli recently reported that the Oilers "are believed to have made recent progress" with Nugent-Hopkins on an extension. And Seravalli added that there may be some urgency toward getting a deal done relatively quickly.

There's also the possibility of another move for the Oilers, according to Seravalli.

"If Nugent-Hopkins is not in the fold, sources suggest the Oilers are interested in targeting Taylor Hall if he were to hit the free-agent market," Seravalli wrote.

Hall played his first six NHL seasons in Edmonton before spending parts of four seasons with the New Jersey Devils and the end of this past campaign with the Coyotes. A 28-year-old forward and former Hart Trophy winner, Hall is expected to be one of the top players available during free agency.