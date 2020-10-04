NFL Week 4 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Week 4 got off to an interesting start Thursday night. The Denver Broncos and third-string quarterback Brett Rypien managed to outlast former third overall pick Sam Darnold and the New York Jets. While it wasn't an exciting matchup on paper, it proved to be a thrilling kickoff to the week.

The excitement level is likely to only build from here.

Sunday brings some pivotal matchups, like the 2-1 Indianapolis Colts against the 3-0 Chicago Bears or the 3-0 Buffalo Bills against the 2-1 Las Vegas Raiders. The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are set to close out the week Monday night in a game that will feature the fireworks of two prolific offenses.

As a reminder, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed until Oct. 25 because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game has also been postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Here you will find the relevant scheduling and viewing information for the remaining Week 4 schedule, along with some of the top storylines.

NFL Week 4 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 4 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, October 4

1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team: CBS, CBS Sports App

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans: Fox, Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS Sports App

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders: CBS, CBS Sports App

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears: CBS, CBS Sports App

8:20 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, October 5 at 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers: ESPN, ESPN App

Ravens Looking to Rebound

The Baltimore Ravens got blown out by the Chiefs on Monday night, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged that overcoming Kansas City will be a challenge.

"Our kryptonite," is what Jackson called Kansas City following the 34-20 loss.

Baltimore won't get another crack at the Chiefs until the postseason, at the earliest. The Ravens' task in the meantime is to prove to the rest of the NFL—and to themselves—that they are still one of the best teams in football.

The Ravens also have to keep pace with the 3-0 Steelers in the AFC North.

A big win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday would help to erase the bitter taste of the defeat to Kansas City from the Ravens' collective mouths. That shouldn't be a problem if Baltimore can get an early lead and fluster Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins the way the Cleveland Browns did in Week 3.

Haskins was sacked three times and committed four turnovers against Cleveland. A similar stat line should result in an easy victory for the Ravens.

Not Quite Must-Win Games for the Cowboys, Eagles

It's tough to call a Week 4 contest a must-win, but for a team sitting at 1-2 or 0-3, it often is. This isn't the case for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, however, because the NFC East is the worst division in football.

If we assume Washington loses to Baltimore on Sunday, The Eagles can match its 1-3 mark with an upset over the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys can take control of the division with a win over the visiting Cleveland Browns.

Here's the thing, though. Even if the Cowboys, the Eagles or both lose in Week 4, neither team is going to be more than two games back in the divisional race—and the New York Giants aren't likely to make up ground anytime soon.

This puts the Cowboys and the Eagles in a different position than, say, the Jets. New York fell to 0-4 on Thursday and could be looking up at the 4-0 Buffalo Bills come Monday.

The Falcons Could Be at a Crossroads

The Falcons, meanwhile, are facing a must-win situation—and not necessarily for this season. While falling to 0-4 wouldn't end Atlanta's season, it would entrench head coach Dan Quinn on the hot seat.

Quinn is already there after Atlanta blew back-to-back double-digit fourth-quarter leads. A loss against a Packers team without wideout Allen Lazard and possibly without Davante Adams will likely put Quinn on a collision course with the unemployment line—though his players have steadfastly defended him.

"We did not finish for him," running back Todd Gurley said, per Will McFadden of the team's official website. "... This has nothing to do with him."

If the Falcons keep grasping defeat from the jaws of victory, it's hard to envision Quinn sticking around beyond this season. If that happens, the entire franchise could be headed in a new direction—as could 35-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan.

An upset win over the Packers would cool off Quinn's seat tremendously.