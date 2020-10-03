Report: NFL 'Gladly' Would Put Teams in Hotels for Rest of Season Amid COVID-19

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The NFL would "gladly" have players stay in hotels for the remainder of the season in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The NFL Players Association declined in July the option for players to stay in hotels from Thursday to Sunday each week, making it unlikely it would agree to full-time hotel stays for the remainder of the season.

Though the league played the first three weeks of the season without being majorly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, two games have been postponed in Week 4.

The Tennessee Titans have had eight players and eight staff members test positive for COVID-19 this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, leading to the postponement of their home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Week 7. The league also announced the New England Patriots' game at the Kansas City Chiefs will be pushed back as a result of positive tests on both teams.

