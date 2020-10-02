Ravens' John Harbaugh Says He Hasn't Heard from NFL Regarding Mask Argument

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NFL has yet to reach out to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh regarding the moment in which he lowered his face mask to argue with a referee during the Ravens' 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

"I understand that we're all chasing perfection," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "We try to be as perfect as we can. It's a pretty hard standard to hold other people to. But you try to do the best you can. That's all I really have to say about it."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared an email from Scott Green, executive director of the NFL Referees Association, to NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

"Under the current COVID-19 environment and protocols we are all dealing with, it was completely out of line for Coach Harbaugh to remove his mask and verbally confront our official," Green wrote. "His behavior was in direct violation with statements and instructions the League has made an effort to ensure the safety of players and officials."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.