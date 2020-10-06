NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 5

0 of 32

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

We're one month into the 2020 NFL season, and Week 4 was a typical week across the league—in that it was anything but typical.

Some things went according to script. The undefeated Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills took care of business on the road. The top-ranked Kansas City Chiefs did the same at home. The Baltimore Ravens got back on track against the Washington Football Team.

But as there usually are, there were surprises galore as well. The Carolina Panthers handled the Arizona Cardinals with relative ease. The Cleveland Browns stunned the Cowboys in Dallas, dropping 49 points on a team some labeled a Super Bowl contender before the season.

And in a surprise that probably shouldn't have been (in 2020 at least), an outbreak of COVID-19 in Nashville caused the postponement of the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game. Cam Newton's positive test in New England (and a positive case in Kansas City) pushed the Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday night, although that one at least was played.

As is the case every week during the season, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered after Week 4 to sort through all the latest developments and rank the league's teams from worst to first.

The New York Jets still hold down the former spot. The defending Super Bowl champions still occupy the latter.

But there has been plenty of movement in between.